Sunday, October 3, 2021
James Bond: Next project by Daniel Craig

By Sonia Gupta
Daniel Craig stands for a photo on the red carpet.

Copyright: picture alliance / dpa / PA Wire

Daniel Craig, here at the world premiere of the new James Bond film “No Time to Die”, goes to Broadway.

After “No Time to Die” Daniel Craig’s career as James Bond is over. But retirement is not yet an option.

by Alexandra Miebach (mie)


London / New York. Daniel Craig’s (53) career as 007 has come to an end. It is not yet known who will be the next James Bond.

But what is certain is how things will continue for Craig. For the 53-year-old, retirement is still a long way off.

James Bond actor Daniel Craig has a new project

For the 53-year-old it’s Broadway. As the “New York Theater Guide” reports, Daniel Craig will take on the lead role in the Shakespeare classic “Macbeth” on Broadway in spring 2022. Actress Ruth Negga (39), known from films such as World War Z and Agents of SHIELD, plays at his side as Lady Macbeth.




So if you want to experience the ex-Bond up close, you have to go to New York. The world premiere is scheduled for March 29, 2022. Daniel Craig can be seen as Macbeth until April 25th.

James Bond: Daniel Craig is not on stage for the first time

It’s not the first time Daniel Craig has appeared in the theater. In 2009 he stood next to Hugh Jackman (52) in “A Steady Rain” on stage, in 2013 he played alongside his wife Rachel Weisz (51) in “Betrayal”. (mie)


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta
