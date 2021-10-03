Is Cameron Diaz Really Giving Up Acting? Here are her (so far) best films

Cameron Diaz, one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood, has stopped shooting

Cameron Diaz is leaving the big screen and finally withdrawing from the film industry, as she recently announced in a recent interview in “Quarantined With Bruce”. The Love Doesn’t Need Vacation Actress said her goal for the next few years of her life is to focus on her family, which includes husband Benji Madden and daughter Raddix Madden.

She wants to be with her daughter

The news may come as quite a shock to many, because despite the fact that Cameron Diaz hasn’t appeared in a movie since “Annie” (2014), we were all hoping to see her in some of the classic romantic comedy series soon that we all long for. Since that’s not going to happen, we decided to put the heartache out by remembering the 5 best and most memorable films that Cameron Diaz starred in.

Cameron Diaz: Your best films (so far)

Annie (2014)

Cameron Diaz and Quvenzhané Wallis in “Annie” (2014)





ddp

In this classic musical, Cameron Diaz plays the role of Miss Hannigan, who turns a children’s home into a living hell. Although the orphan Annie (Quvenzhané Wallis) is a real cheerful person, it is not easy for her to keep herself and the others happy and to ensure that there is a happy ending. Directed by Will Gluck and produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith, the film features Broadway classics like “Tomorrow” and “This Life Is Fatal”, but also Cameron Diaz’s delightful and smug interpretation of the role of Miss Hannigan.

Annie: Official trailer

Love Vegas (2008)