Interview with Bond actress Lashana Lynch

I.There is a crowd in the virtual waiting room. The interest in the new James Bond film, for which the world had to wait a long time because of Corona, is enormous, the interviews with the stars of the film were spread over several days. On this Sunday too, journalists from Russia, Finland and Costa Rica will be sent to different rooms on the video platform, usually only to speak for a few minutes with Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director, with Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek or Daniel Craig. Or, like us, with Lashana Lynch.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

While Daniel Craig’s Bond story, who last appeared as 007, ends with “No Time to Die,” Lashana Lynch’s is just beginning. And it has it all. At the time of the interviews, no journalist was allowed to see the film, it will celebrate its world premiere two days later, but it was leaked a long time ago that Lynch, as Secret Service agent Nomi, will at least temporarily wear Bond’s legendary code number. A woman as 007, moreover a woman with black skin: The outcry of angry traditionalists and trolls, who suspected an attack by left-wing feminist terrorists on a cinema sanctuary, shook the social media. How Lashana Lynch deals with it, she tells us herself.

* * *

Mrs. Lynch, since I haven’t seen it myself, you are my only source: is the new Bond movie worth it?

(Laughs) As a source, I like to let it bubble. Yes, the film combines so many different genres: It’s an ode to classic cinema, it’s a look back, a look ahead. . . I can’t wait for people to see just how special “no time to die” is.

As an actress, in a top-secret project like a Bond film, do you actually get special media training in which you learn how to talk to the press without revealing too much?

No not true. But I think they knew I had a lot of fun keeping secrets. As long as you are good at this and enjoy your work – which I do – everything is fine.











Two generations in the team: Nomi and Bond.

:



Image: Nicola Dove © 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED



You play the secret agent Nomi – a role that Timeout magazine writes about: She turns someone into a superstar and a target at the same time. Are you prepared for both?

In all honesty, I don’t think there’s anything to be prepared for anything in the film industry. It’s very easy to say: Oh yes, everything is fine, don’t worry. But I don’t know what it all entails – not before I’ve done it. That’s how I went through my career: just be present, live in the moment and see what’s coming. This is also a great protection: You don’t overexert yourself, you don’t focus on anything that is outside of your own work. I dedicate myself entirely to the craft and hope that I can do the same for the rest of my career.

The fact that Nomi temporarily wears the number 007 has caused a stir around the world. Did you know about the idea when Bond producer Barbara Broccoli cast you for the role?

When I auditioned for the role, I had just been playing at the Royal Court Theater in London in the play “Ear for Eye” produced by Barbara Broccoli; that’s how she got to know me. When I sent the videotape it was not for a Bond film, it was just for a Film that did not yet have a title; I don’t think even my agent knew what it was, it was kept secret. It wasn’t until later that I found out that her name was Nomi and that she was a 00 agent for the British secret service MI6 who was going through a radical change that shapes and transforms things and sets them in motion. And that she’s just as straightforward as the women I love in my real life.

Suddenly there was a hoax in the world that James Bond would henceforth be played by a black woman. The backlash was violent. You had to temporarily close your social media accounts. Would you have expected that?