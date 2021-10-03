Influencer wants to stream the birth of her child

Influencer Carla Bellucci is considering showing the birth of her third child on OnlyFans in a live stream.

The 39-year-old influencer Carla Bellucci is currently expecting her third child. Bellucci has around 116,000 followers on Instagram. In addition to being an influencer on conventional social media platforms, Carla also regularly posts erotic content on OnlyFans. Bellucci is now planning to benefit even more from the platform – as “Daily Star” reports, the model would like to stream the birth of his child live on OnlyFans.

Men want to buy breast milk According to the “Daily Star”, the influencer has already made headlines in the past after she admitted to having faked depression in order to sneak a nose operation at the expense of the health insurance company. Now the mother-to-be is going one better and would like to benefit financially from her pregnancy. The 39-year-old told the medium that her earnings on OnlyFans rose after she announced she was pregnant. That made for “one of their best months” on the platform. “So many men have a fetish for pregnant women. I made over £ 3,000 the day my pregnancy came out,” said Carla.







But that’s not all: Your fans are even interested in their breast milk: “Men want to see my stomach and are thrilled that it is growing. I’ve received requests for my breast milk, which I think is totally crazy and which I didn’t even know it was there is something like that, “Carla explained to the Daily Star. Now the influencer is planning to sell tickets for the birth of her child after receiving an offer from a subscriber to broadcast the “event” live on OnlyFans for the equivalent of around 12,000 US dollars (approx. 9,900 euros).

Bellucci wants to protect her baby Financially, Carla would have no more worries for the near future – if she actually broadcasts her birth live. “I’m nervous about the live broadcast of the birth, but at the end of the day it’s a lot of money that I would turn down,” continued Carla. Your baby wants to keep her away from social media as best she can. However, she admits that she would do a photo shoot with her baby for a magazine for £ 15,000. The influencer already has two children aged 15 and 18 from a previous relationship.