“Ice Cold Angels” gets a series reboot

10/03/2021 9:39 pm

Amazon brings back the classic about sex, manipulation and of course love – but this time as a series to stream.

The teen drama “Ice Cold Angels” with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, his ex Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair thrilled millions of teenagers around the globe exactly 20 years ago.

Now the cult flick should come back as a series!

Amazon series

The streaming platform Amazon was able to grab the rights for the reboot. The new “Ice Cold Angel” is to be broadcast exclusively on the Amazon channel IMDb TV.

The action takes place this time not in New York City, but in the capital Washington, DC. It’s about two ruthless step-siblings at an elite college who “do everything to preserve their power and reputation,” said the Amazon press release.

Who will play the main roles has not yet been announced.

Cool producers

We know, however, that the series highlight will be implemented with one-hour episodes each by the experienced producers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman. Both women have already brought several cool series on TV and on the streaming portals in the past.









Phoebe Fisher worked on the series “Euphoria” with superstar Zendaya (25) and “Assassination Nation”. Sara Goodman has produced successful series such as “Gossip Girl”, “Preacher” and “Ousiders”.

“Ice Cold Angels”, the third edition

The classic “Ice Cold Angels” from 1999 is based on the novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” by the French writer Choderlos de Laclos, who lived from 1741 to 1804.

Ten years before the film with Sarah Michelle Gellar, the thriller “Dangerous Liaisons” by Stephen Frears was released. The film with Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Uma Thurman and Michelle Pfeiffer won three trophies at the 1988 Academy Awards.

The new series is thus the third film adaptation of the novel. When this will start on IMDb TV has not yet been determined.