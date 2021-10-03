Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeNews"I wanted to be a superhero"
News

“I wanted to be a superhero”

By Sonia Gupta
0
94




Will Smith

IMAGO / POP-EYE

03.10.2021 2.00 p.m.

Hollywood favorite Will Smith has now revealed that his film “Wild Wild West” is a “thorn in his side”.

The Hollywood star was asked what he thought his best and worst movies were, and he admitted that, in hindsight, he liked the 1999 western movie the least when he thought about his acting career.


Previous articleThat’s how nasty Joan Collins pulls on the Kardashian sisters
Next articleAngelina Jolie – Half the kids would have testified against Brad Pitt
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv