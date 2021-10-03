“I used to feel objectified!”

Did you know already… Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in constant contact after their Montana trip

Kate Winslet has felt “objectified” at times throughout her career.

The Oscar-winning actress has revealed that she recently came to the realization that she has been objectified by various people during her time in the film business.

Talking about the lesbian love scenes in her new film ‘Ammonite’, Kate told Radio Times: “We haven’t been objectified in any way. But that also made me realize that I felt a little objectified in the past. ”

The 45-year-old actress plays Mary Anning in the film – a paleontologist who has a secret romance with Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan. And Kate insisted that she felt “very equal and very safe” while filming it. “We realized that by leaving out dialogue we could further explore the desire and depth of connection between these two women. I learned a lot. It felt very equal and very safe, ”the Hollywood star continued.

Earlier this month, Kate revealed that filming ‘Ammonite’ sparked her interest in fossil hunting.

