How deepfakes are changing the future of entertainment

Have you ever watched the private Tom Cruise do his magic? Or how he plays the guitar? Or how he is caught ‘inflagranti’ doing the dishes in an industrial kitchen? Sound absurd? Then you probably don’t know “Deeptomcruise”, the supposed Tiktok channel of the “Mission Impossible” star. But if you take a closer look, you can see something fuzzy, blurred here and there, or a wobble in the mouth and eye area. Or simply a general feeling of strangeness that creeps up on watching the short videos. And you’d be right in assuming something is wrong. Because the channel is not operated or managed by Tom Cruise himself. In fact, it is not even the real Tom Cruise who smiles charismatically into the camera – this is where he is Deepfakes served.

Chris Ume is the name of the responsible creator of the videos, who created these deepfake videos in days and weeks of work. But you shouldn’t think that the videos were made purely digitally. This level of detail is not yet possible today. Rather, he has a partner, actor Miles Fisher. This looks similar to Cruise, but not in the way the videos would lead you to believe. But this similarity is useful for deepfake editing. Equally helpful is the fact that Fisher is a professional cruise impersonator. So he knows the facial expressions, gestures, body language, voice and speech of the Scientology veteran inside and out. This is why the fake is so convincing because it doesn’t just use technology.

This example should make it clear how much potential there is in the technology. And how it could become a lucrative source of income for film studios and professionals. But how far is the technology so far? What other possibilities are opening up and where are the inevitable risks? We’ll show you how deepfakes can change the future of the entertainment industry.

To give you a better insight into the underlying technology behind deepfakes, there is our article on deepfake videos here.

Basically, deepfake software uses a data set of the target person (consisting of videos and images) to create a fake on this basis. There are two systems at work that are mutually dependent. The first system, one AI, created the forgery, the second system, one Deep learning algorithm, checks whether it can distinguish the fake from the original. The image or video is sent back and forth between the systems until an end result is achieved which the algorithm and the AI ​​consider to be real.

So much for the technology. The potential behind it is enormous and, thanks to AI and deep learning as a basis, it is also independent of people. This means that anyone can create deepfakes as long as they have access to the appropriate software. No wonder then that there are constant warnings about the dangers and possible misuse of the technology. As long as the public is informed about deepfakes and knows the possibilities of abuse, they are able to better differentiate between real and fake.

How are deepfakes currently being used?

Which brings us to the more positive sides of the story. Because deepfakes now have a lot of entertainment potential. On Tiktok, the imitation channels of famous personalities sprout up. However, the quality varies greatly between the different accounts. Deepfake algorithms and AI developed specifically for the platforms are also used on social media. For example, the D-iD company in India is developing the option of uploading a picture of yourself specifically for the “Welcome to Josh” app, which is then animated with the program and can blink, smile and move. A nice gimmick that shows how quickly we get used to the technology.

In other areas, technology is still neglected, namely in the film and acting industries. Although the industry is actually predestined for this, we as consumers have not even seen the tip of the iceberg. Dead actors and characters are already being created for the big screen, but this is mainly done using VFX and CGI. The differences are huge, not just in terms of looks. The production of these effects and models also requires countless employees, time and money, although the result often seems modest. Just look at Peter Cushing as Moff Tarkin in “Star Wars: Rogue One” or Carry Fisher in “Star Wars 8”. Both were created digitally and in both scenes the whole thing seems quite strange and throws out the cinematic illusion.

In order to illustrate the potential of deepfakes in practical use, a YouTuber has taken on the said scenes. His name is Shamook and after editing with a deepfake program the characters are suddenly much more realistic. They adapt better to the spatial lighting conditions, have finer facial expressions and are not as clear in the “uncanny valley” as before. Disney saw it that way too and hired the man after his YouTube videos had millions of views.

What other applications are there?

Disney is researching intensively to use deepfakes for their projects. Because deepfakes are much cheaper to generate and do not require as much manpower. Therefore, they are perfect for use in Hollywood. It was at a computer graphics congress Disney Research Studio in collaboration with ETH Zurich, made a video on which new deepfake innovations were presented. Among other things, its own software that beats competing products such as Deepfacelab by a long way. Disney’s application uses significantly higher resolution photos as a basis for manipulation. In connection with better image stabilization in critical areas such as eyes and mouth and dazzles, which harmonize the lighting conditions strongly, the result is impressive. Disney is researching this technology intensively and it will soon be available on its own platforms.









With realistic software, processes like De-aging as with “The Irishman” soon to be produced very easily. And today deepfakes are also used in synchronization. The company “Flawless” developed its own AI that adapts dubbing texts to the movements of the lips of the actors, depending on the language of the country. The aim is to remove inaccurate translations and lip errors and create a more immersive viewing experience. Unfortunately, the technology is not yet fully developed, because the end result is still covered with inconsistencies, but the potential is there. The question that arises here is whether we could not have coped well with the last 100+ years of film dubbing without these adjustments.

Shamook, Disney’s new deepfake artist, tells in an interview how he currently assesses the dangers of deepfakes. According to him, deepfakes are still too expensive to produce. So we don’t run the risk of being confronted with fake videos and pictures on every digital corner. “One click fakes”Are not yet possible, for this the target object has to match the original object too closely (as in the case of the Tom Cruise imitator). But what will happen with it in ten years’ time is another question.

The risks of deepfakes



What is quickly lost sight of in this dream are the risks. You already know how dangerous deepfakes can be in connection with bullying or election rigging. Pretty much every post on the topic refers to this. But there are other problems with regard to the entertainment industry. First of all, the legal and at the same time ethical question arises as to who administers the personal rights of the deceased, who holds them or whether they are lost in the event of death. As is well known, copyrights pass into public hands 75 years after death. But who holds the right to the face of the dead? Question after question. Another danger is the constant reproducibility of the actors. If Sigourney Weaver has the potential to appear as Ripley in every new Aliens movie, why keep looking for new talent? For young people who are just starting out in the industry, that would certainly be another obstacle on the way to fame. And the diversity of the industry would be shaky.

There are sure to be countless other uses for deepfakes in the future. And the risks are also far more diverse than is evident here. But it does give you an idea of ​​the potential and the side effects associated with it. But we at Netzpiloten are optimists for the future and therefore tend to see the advantages of this technology. As far as the future of the entertainment industry is concerned, we are facing a whole new era. James Dean is also looking forward to new times. The actor is being brought out of retirement after 66 years of forced break. According to CMG Worldwide, which distributed the rights to the new film, Dean himself would be more than happy with the development. He once said that only those who continued to live after death would have had the only real success: immortality. It is lucky that his last wish will come true after all.

