His strong bond girls – Futurezone

Whether as a strong helper, seductive opponent or as a helpless victim: The “Bond Girls” (or rather “Bond Women”, as they were first called on the set of the new film) belong to James Bond like Vodka Martini and the Walther PKK. At the start of “James Bond: No Time to Die” we are introducing the female stars of the 25th “Bond” film – new faces and established characters.

Ana de Armas becomes Agent Paloma

Not much is known about her role in “No Time to Die”. All we know is that she is a CIA agent and is fighting alongside Bond. Ana de Armas (33) celebrated her big breakthrough alongside Bond actor Daniel Craig (54): she was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy for the crime comedy “Knives Out”. The Cuban-Spanish actress was born in Havana. At 16, de Armas made her screen debut, at 16 she moved to Spain. Here she became a star with the successful teen series “El Internado”. The international breakthrough came in Hollywood in 2015, with a part alongside Keanu Reeves (57) in “Knock Knock”. After 007, the actress, who was briefly in a relationship with Ben Affleck (49), will portray a Hollywood legend for Netflix: She plays Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”.

Léa Seydoux plays Dr. Madeleine Swann

As in the previous film “Specter” (2015), Léa Seydoux (36) embodies Bond’s lover, the psychologist Dr. Madeleine Swann. The French actress comes from a privileged family, her grandfather was president of the film production company Pathé. It wasn’t until he was 18 that Seydoux decided to start acting, but then quickly took off. In 2008 she got a Cesar nomination for “The beautiful girl”. Internationally she gained experience in “Inglourious Basterds” or “Robin Hood”. The big breakthrough came with the daring lesbian love scenes in “Blue is a warm color” (2013). Seydoux has been doing well since then, with four of her families invited to the Cannes Festival in 2021.









Lashana Lynch is the enchanting nomi

She takes over the number 007 from the absent James Bond in “No Time to Die”. Lashana Lynch (33) is still a relatively blank slate internationally. The Londoner with Jamaican roots has so far mainly appeared in the theater and in guest roles in various British series (eg “Silent Witness”). Lynch had her big theatrical appearance before 007 in “Captain Marvel” in 2019. In the superhero spectacle she embodied the fighter pilot Maria Rambeau. Next up is the film adaptation of the children’s musical “Mathilda” based on Roald Dahl (1916-1990). This is where Lynch is in her element: Before starting her acting career, she performed successfully as a singer and songwriter in casting shows.

Naomie Harris takes on the role of Eve Moneypenny

In “Skyfall” (2012) Moneypenny was still a tough agent alongside James Bond, at the end of the film she went to the office as Ms. Secretary. As in the last two bonds, Naomi Harris (45) will play the moneypenny again in 2021. The graduate of the venerable Bristol Old Vic Theater School has been established in film, television and theater for years, played in “28 Days Later”, “Pirates of the Caribbean 2” or as Winnie Mandela in “Mandela – The Long Road to Freedom”. She was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as a crack-addicted mother in “Moonlight”. In 2017, Harris was ennobled by Queen Elizabeth II (95) as Officer of the Order of the British Empire.