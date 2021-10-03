Heidi Klum: short dress gives deep insights

by Sina Hörster and Helen Kreimer



Heidi Klum can laugh at herself: After a video of her goes viral in which her panties flash out from under her dress, she shares the recordings with a memo to herself.







Heidi Klum, 48, is currently on the jury for the US show “America’s Got Talent”. She surprises with new stunning outfits in every show. But one of her clothes is a bit tight: When she bends over for a video of colleague Sofía Vergara, 49, and leans forward, her panties appear under the short skirt.

Heidi Klum: “Don’t bend over in a short skirt”



Coincidentally, someone from the audience in the hall is filming the small scene and sharing the recording on the TikTok social media platform. When the model’s video goes around the world, she takes it with humor and shares it herself on Instagram. To do this, she writes a notepad to herself. You can find out what Heidi has learned from this in the video.

Source used: instagram.com

