Heart leaf stories with Désirée Nick and Will Smith

KI have an idea how you are doing, but we have suddenly felt strangely rejuvenated and elated since the federal election. Although the oldest of the candidates has the best chances for the Chancellery, Olaf Scholz is a young talent compared to Joe Biden, who once created a similar atmosphere of optimism. A wave of happy photos sweeps through the country. Angela Merkel poses with parrots in an unusually relaxed manner, beaming over both cheeks – at least until one of the critters takes a hearty bite. Elsewhere, the FDP and the Greens resolutely spread the start-up mood via selfies, although one does not know whether Baerbock Lindner did not bite afterwards.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Daniel Craig now also appears freed – from the burden of always having to save the world. “He was the best 007 for 15 years!” Writes imagewhich is very tired praise, because for 15 years Craig was the only one. In this respect, Armin Laschet was also the Union’s best candidate for chancellor for five months. (And no, Mr. Söder, even the most eagerly pursued shadow candidates are not included.)

Get out if it cracks

“Of course there is also a camp fever,” says not Söder or Laschet, but Stefan Mross – about his motorhome life with his wife Anna-Carina Woitschack. “We also have our stuff that we argue about,” said Mross The new. “A hotel room is even more cramped. I can get out of my mobile home if it crashes. ”Yes, can’t he get out of a hotel room? At most we have problems getting in if we can’t handle the key card again.

Holds a practical piece of advice The golden leaf ready: “No knife at hand at the moment? Then floss (without taste) can help out. It is perfect for cutting foods such as mozzarella, cheese or biscuits. ”Afterwards, when you use them for their actual purpose, the dental floss tastes delicious like bisquit, cheese or mozzarella. However, the situation that someone searches the entire kitchen for a knife and finds dental floss in a drawer seems to us to be a bit constructed. Conversely, it is only partially advisable to replace dental floss with a knife if you don’t have one at hand.

Food seems to be the top motif when stars get tattooed. On Cara Delevigne’s foot it says how In knows the word “bacon”, which should have been correctly placed in a different part of the body, and Bill Kaulitz presents “an ice cream cone and a mug of coffee” on the thighs. Miley Cyrus had “his favorite Vegemite spread” tattooed on the back of her arm for ex-husband Liam Hemsworth (31). Did he once prefer to nibble on her arm?

Forever and ever

Of course, Dieter Hallervorden doesn’t bother with such children’s stuff – but at the proud age of 86 he too has now got himself a love tattoo. “The oath ‘Forever and ever’ now adorns his arm”, knows The new leaf. If Hallervordens love for his partner Christiane doesn’t last forever, he can have the sin of youth lasered away at some point, maybe at the age of 95.



Now also tattooed: Dieter Hallervorden

While Hallervorden, with his unbroken penchant for new projects and coalitions, fits perfectly into our time, his American colleague Will Smith has said goodbye to wild youthful ideas. Although he still maintains an open marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith, he no longer has his old “dream of traveling with 20 women whom I love and who I would look after”. According to an interview with GQfrom which the image-The newspaper quoted, Smith had already planned to “contact the women” after consultation with his “intimacy coach”, including Halle Berry: “Then he realized, however, that the idea was ‘horrible’ and ‘pathetic’. “

And we too would say Smith did well burying his harem plan. Wanting to look after 20 women at the same time is very ambitious, let alone loving them all. It would certainly not be easy to agree on a travel destination with all the ladies; where some want to Tenerife, others are drawn to the Weser Uplands.

But nobody embodies the rejuvenating spirit of our day more than Désirée Nick. She let herself like image documenting and photographing “how God created them – to show what 65 years look like today”. Nick receives great praise from her son Oscar Julius Heinrich Prinz von Hannover: “I classify my mother’s pictures as absolutely iconic,” he says; they are a “clear sign against age discrimination”.

Perhaps, according to the prince, “my mother will show everything for her 70th. Germany would be desirable for political reasons alone. ”Possibly to show the CDU how one can still come across quickly in the eighth decade of life? Although: The party cannot actually make itself any more naked than it is right now.