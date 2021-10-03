He likes this film least of all

The Hollywood star was asked what he thought his best and worst movies were, and he admitted that, in hindsight, he liked the 1999 western movie the least when he thought about his acting career.

Speaking to ‘GQ’, he said, “With my best films, I think there is a connection between the first ‘Men In Black’ and ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’. For a variety of reasons, these are the two near-perfect films don’t know, ‘Wild Wild West’ is a thorn in my side. Seeing myself in chaps … I don’t like it. ”









Also, Will previously spoke about his career choices and revealed why he has always avoided making films about slavery. He explained, “I’ve always avoided making films about slavery. At the beginning of my career … I didn’t want to show black people in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. So I wanted to portray black excellence alongside my white colleagues. I wanted to play roles that you would give Tom Cruise and the first time I thought about it it was ‘Django Unchained’ [die Rolle, die schließlich an Jamie Foxx ging]but I didn’t want to make a slavery movie about revenge. “