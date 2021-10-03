Golden nipples and XXL mask: Cardi B is bizarre on the go

Oops, is Mardi Gras already? Cardi B (28) is known for her particularly unusual and provocative style. Whether lacquer, leather or ultra-short looks – the rapper is very keen to experiment when it comes to fashion and knows hardly any limits. But this time the “I Like It” interpreter has finally shot the styling bird: Cardi strolled through Paris in a rather bizarre look with her husband of the gods Offset (29)!

On Wednesday afternoon, the 28-year-old surprised the paparazzi on the streets of the French capital with an extremely special outfit. The musician combined a plaid tweed blazer with simple black trousers. In addition, she relied on opulent jewelry in the form of golden nipples, a chunky chain and an extravagant mask – which covered almost her entire head. Her husband, on the other hand, was dressed inconspicuously in a black leather suit.

For the parents of two, it was one of the first public appearances after the birth of their little son. On Wednesday, the two were also guests at the fashion show of Manfred Thierry Mugler (72). Cardi also amazed her fans with a blatant outfit: In a skin-tight dress with a sweeping feather part, she was the eye-catcher.









advertisement

Cardi B and Offset in Paris, September 2021

advertisement

Cardi B, rapper

advertisement

Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week in September 2021

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz