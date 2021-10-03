Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeNewsGolden nipples and XXL mask: Cardi B is bizarre on the go
News

Golden nipples and XXL mask: Cardi B is bizarre on the go

By Arjun Sethi
0
97




Oops, is Mardi Gras already? Cardi B (28) is known for her particularly unusual and provocative style. Whether lacquer, leather or ultra-short looks – the rapper is very keen to experiment when it comes to fashion and knows hardly any limits. But this time the “I Like It” interpreter has finally shot the styling bird: Cardi strolled through Paris in a rather bizarre look with her husband of the gods Offset (29)!

On Wednesday afternoon, the 28-year-old surprised the paparazzi on the streets of the French capital with an extremely special outfit. The musician combined a plaid tweed blazer with simple black trousers. In addition, she relied on opulent jewelry in the form of golden nipples, a chunky chain and an extravagant mask – which covered almost her entire head. Her husband, on the other hand, was dressed inconspicuously in a black leather suit.

For the parents of two, it was one of the first public appearances after the birth of their little son. On Wednesday, the two were also guests at the fashion show of Manfred Thierry Mugler (72). Cardi also amazed her fans with a blatant outfit: In a skin-tight dress with a sweeping feather part, she was the eye-catcher.




Cardi B and Offset in Paris, September 2021
Cardi B, rapper
Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week in September 2021


Previous articleFilming in Australia: what role does Matt Damon play in the new Thor movie? – Entertainment
Next articleEllen Pompeo fought hard with Denzel Washington on the set
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv