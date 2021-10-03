Filming in Australia: what role does Matt Damon play in the new Thor movie? – Entertainment

Matt Damon is said to be in the new “Thor” movie. Photo: HollywoodNewsWire / ImageCollect





Christian Bale is said to be there, Chris Pratt is part of the party – and Matt Damon is allegedly also in front of the camera for the new “Thor” flick. The actor landed in Australia.

Matt Damon (50, “Good Will Hunting”) landed in Australia, supposedly to be in front of the camera for “Thor: Love and Thunder”. According to Australian media reports, the actor went into mandatory quarantine after arriving in Sydney.









Damon and his family are said to have traveled to Sydney on a private jet and are spending their quarantine time in a private facility, it said. The “Thor: Love and Thunder” stars Chris Pratt (41), Dave Bautista (52) and Tessa Thompson (37) are said to have isolated in a hotel after arriving in Australia. Natalie Portman, 39, who slips back into the role of Jane Foster for the film, has reportedly been in Australia for several months. Chris Hemsworth (37) aka Thor lives in Byron Bay, Australia.

Christian Bale was there too

Matt Damon’s role in the new Marvel flick, which is being filmed in Sydney and directed by Taika Waititi, 45, remains a mystery. The Hollywood star was previously seen in “Thor: Decision Day” as an actor who plays Loki in a play in Asgard. Will he play a bigger role this time? That he goes into the mandatory two-week quarantine indicates this. He is also said to have told the local press: “I’m so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia our home in the next few months.”

In addition to Damon and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt, Christian Bale (46) will also be part of the new “Thor” flick.





