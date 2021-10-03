Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeNewsFilming in Australia: what role does Matt Damon play in the new...
News

Filming in Australia: what role does Matt Damon play in the new Thor movie? – Entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
0
88




Matt Damon is said to be in the new “Thor” movie. Photo: HollywoodNewsWire / ImageCollect


Christian Bale is said to be there, Chris Pratt is part of the party – and Matt Damon is allegedly also in front of the camera for the new “Thor” flick. The actor landed in Australia.

Matt Damon (50, “Good Will Hunting”) landed in Australia, supposedly to be in front of the camera for “Thor: Love and Thunder”. According to Australian media reports, the actor went into mandatory quarantine after arriving in Sydney.




Damon and his family are said to have traveled to Sydney on a private jet and are spending their quarantine time in a private facility, it said. The “Thor: Love and Thunder” stars Chris Pratt (41), Dave Bautista (52) and Tessa Thompson (37) are said to have isolated in a hotel after arriving in Australia. Natalie Portman, 39, who slips back into the role of Jane Foster for the film, has reportedly been in Australia for several months. Chris Hemsworth (37) aka Thor lives in Byron Bay, Australia.

Christian Bale was there too

Matt Damon’s role in the new Marvel flick, which is being filmed in Sydney and directed by Taika Waititi, 45, remains a mystery. The Hollywood star was previously seen in “Thor: Decision Day” as an actor who plays Loki in a play in Asgard. Will he play a bigger role this time? That he goes into the mandatory two-week quarantine indicates this. He is also said to have told the local press: “I’m so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia our home in the next few months.”

In addition to Damon and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt, Christian Bale (46) will also be part of the new “Thor” flick.




Previous articleBrad Pitt fears that Angelina Jolie will have sole custody
Next articleGolden nipples and XXL mask: Cardi B is bizarre on the go
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv