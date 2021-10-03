Fast and Furious order: Chronologically all parts (1 to 8)

At least as fast as the chic sports cars, for which the popular “The Fast and the Furious” series around Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Co. stands, their makers also produce one part after the other. Since 2001, the asphalt has been burning under the wheels of the hot tuners in various scenes and helped the tragically killed Paul Walker to achieve his final breakthrough. A good 20 years and over 8 parts later, it can happen that you find yourself with the “Fast and Furious” order are unsure. We have the right one for you below.

“Fast and Furious” order: That depends

Certainly you can’t go wrong with the “Fast and Furious” sequence, because the action-packed car flicks are more popular because of their visually powerful visuals rather than their sophisticated story. Nevertheless, in the financially more than successful franchise you can also find a common thread that runs through the entire series.

But this is sometimes confusing even for hardcore fans. Because after the third part, “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” from 2006, timelines and events sometimes overlapped, so that one or the other might not be sure what it was about, even though the films were on top of each other should build.

It is also crucial whether you want to orientate yourself strictly to their release date in the “Fast and Furious” sequence, or whether you prefer the chronological order of the events shown in the films. So that you can keep both options open, we present you the right way for both approaches below.

The “Fast and Furious” order after release

If you look strictly at the individual release times of the films in the “Fast and Furious” sequence, you quickly have them together. Although the events and time leaps shown in the films are no longer completely strung together, everything is conclusive as long as you remain attentive. The only exception is the third part, “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”. This continues in the future than the other films, but the focus of the part originally planned as a spin-off is not primarily on the previous part anyway familiar characters.

Order of “Fast and Furious” after release:









“The Fast and the Furious” (2001) “2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003) “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006) “Fast & Furious – New Model. Original parts. “(2009) “Fast & Furious Five” (2011) “Fast & Furious 6” (2013) “Fast & Furious 7” (2015) “Fast & Furious 8” (2017) “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019) “Fast & Furious 9” (2021)

The “Fast and Furious” chronological order

If you feel like a slightly different order for the “Fast and Furious” parts, or if the films were completely unknown to you up to now, then it makes sense to decide on the correct chronological order. This has the advantage that the entire story is told in one clear thread and you don’t have to constantly ask yourself whether the scene is playing before or after the last part you watched. Compared to other confused works, the “Fast and Furious” sequence can still be managed quite well.

The only thing to note is that the third part, “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”, which has already been mentioned several times, takes place well after the events of the sixth part and one shouldn’t forget the short films either. Because both tell interesting stories that should not only be of interest to the enthusiastic “F&F” fan.

Chronological “Fast and Furious” order:

“The Fast and the Furious” (2001) “Turbo-Charged Prelude” (2003) “2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003) “Los Bandaleros” (2009) “Fast & Furious – New Model. Original parts. “(2009) “Fast & Furious Five” (2011) “Fast & Furious 6” (2013) “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006) “Fast & Furious 7” (2015) “Fast & Furious 8” (2017) “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019) “Fast & Furious 9” (2021)

How it goes with the “Fast and Furious” series

The already opaque “Fast and Furious” sequence will soon be expanded to include its next part, much to the delight of fans. We’ll tell you when “Fast and Furious 10” will be released and what it’s about. Until then, you should try hard to have at least studied the nine main parts. There are certainly some unanswered questions that we are trying to clarify here.

