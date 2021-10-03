Environment worried: Is Angelina Jolie demanding too much from her children?

Is Angelina Jolie isolating too much from her surroundings? A tabloid reports that the mother of six allegedly withdrew completely to deal with her divorce from Brad Pitt. In the meantime, Jolie’s support system is said to have completely broken down.

“Angie lives a lonely life”

Jolie, who broke up with Hollywood star Brad Pitt in 2106, has just given a rare interview in which she admitted that the last few days have been anything but easy for her. The 45-year-old confessed to Vogueto have had “pretty tough years”. Her children are an important support for her, Jolie continues. As a mother, she is not always perfect. But she would manage it as a single mother, “because the children are quite resilient and help me. Together we are a good team”.









In Hollywood, the daughter of Hollywood star Jon Voight and the late Marcheline Bertrand was never considered a great networker. The fact that she hardly had any friends was already an open secret during her marriage to Brad Pitt. An alleged insider now claims to the Gazette Star, that the actress is said to have withdrawn even more from social life since their separation – and that long before Corona thwarted private meetings with friends and family.