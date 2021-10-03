Monday, October 4, 2021
Ellen Pompeo fought hard with Denzel Washington on the set

By Sonia Gupta
What happened there? The hit series Grey’s Anatomy now has 17 seasons. With us from the start: Ellen Pompeo (51) in the role of Meredith Gray. With the large number of episodes, the directors of the series change from time to time. For example, the actress Chandra Wilson (52) once switched behind the camera for an episode. Another guest director of the doctor series was Hollywood star Denzel Washington (66) in the twelfth season. On this occasion it came between Denzel and Ellen to a violent argument.

In her podcast “Tell me with Ellen Pompeo “ Ellen remembers working with Denzel a few years ago. In a particularly challenging scene, she deviated a little from her script unplanned. This in turn did Denzel Not at all recorded in a relaxed manner: With the words “I’m the director here!” he rebuked her. “This is my show, you don’t even know where the toilet is!” Ellen then verbally repulsed. The actress’ conclusion at the time: “He’s a movie star, but he has no idea how to work as a director!”.




Still have Ellen the “greatest respect” Denzel as an actor. At that time there was a real crash between the two – in retrospect, however, “everything is fine again” and the 51-year-old is happy that Denzel slipped into the role of “Grey’s Anatomy” director. “He’s one of the best who ever did it”she is happy.

