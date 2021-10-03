Daniel Craig’s training in 15 years as James Bond

“No Time to Die” is finally coming to theaters – the last “James Bond” film with Daniel Craig in the title role. The Briton played agent 007 for 15 years and had to be physically fit for it. “James Bond” coach Simon Waterson has now revealed which workouts the actor has relied on over the years.

2006 saw Daniel Craig in “Casino Royale” as James Bond. He inherited Pierce Brosnan’s predecessor and brought new impulses to the agent genre not only in terms of acting, but also physically. Instead of an elegant gentleman attitude, bombastic action and muscles were the order of the day. Star trainer Simon Waterson, who has been bringing James Bond and his “Bond Girls” into top form for 22 years, gave insights into Daniel Craig’s training, with which he worked his muscles from the beginning to the end of his “James Bond” career.

Daniel Craig’s training was based on the script

Simon Waterson first brought Brosnan into shape for his last two appearances as 007, and then accompanied Daniel Craig from 2006 to the present in training for his five Bond films. In an interview with “GQ” the star trainer revealed the attitude with which Craig started working for “Casino Royale” and what was important in 15 years of Bond fitness. While a basic level of fitness was of course a must, the requirements changed from film to film. After all, the script always determined what priorities Craig and his trainer set during the preparations.

James Bond should look big and imposing

Craig’s debut as James Bond was all about reinterpreting the role for himself. Accordingly, the then 38-year-old surprised with steely muscles. But these should not only look good, they should also work perfectly – for example when climbing, jumping and fighting. To achieve this goal, the Hollywood star relied on varied training. The focus was on speed, strength and endurance. “The training sessions were a mixture of powerlifting and a lot of compound exercises. This allows you to train extremely hard with heavy weights, and because it’s so intense, your heart rate is increased. This not only promotes muscle building, but also trains the cardiovascular system and reduces body fat, ”explains Waterson.

Here’s a quick look back at Craig’s “James Bond” experience and training:

Daniel Craig did not train for optics, but athletics

His trainer emphasizes that Craig’s “James Bond” training was never about achieving a certain look. This was basically a great by-product of preparing for the demands of each individual film. So the training sessions for Craig’s second Bond film, Quantum of Solace, looked a little different. “This was more about cardiovascular and flexibility training so that he could get up from the floor and lie down again, jump around corners and through windows, and easily get in and out of cars. Everything became faster and more efficient, ”Waterson explains in retrospect in an interview.

Speed, fights and choreography

Whether “Quantum of Consolation” or “Specter” – James Bond was always fast and agile. Sprinting, rolling over stairs and railings and of course hard fights are part of the daily program of the double-zero agent. Accordingly, Waterson and Craig adapted the training to every detail and stunt required. The workouts not only included strength training, but also elements from team sports, as Waterson reports in “GQ”: “I like to take on things from various professional sports, be it rugby, which offers fantastic exercises for contact with the ground, or football and boxing for fast feet , quick hands and hand-eye coordination. ”

In this way, Craig made himself just as fit for sprints as he did for quickly pulling a gun from a holster. “I just created all of these nifty sequences and patterns that really make the body move efficiently. At first we trained it over and over again – with sprint exercises, cones, jumps. Then it went to the stunt room, where he got confidence that his body was capable of doing the things it had to do. There he learned and practiced his choreography, which he then used in the film. “

Training process took longer with age

After Waterson and Craig had already mastered some film preparations together, they were a well-rehearsed team both during the preparations and during the filming. This enabled them not only to easily and flexibly adapt training sessions to specific scenes and stunts, but also to Craig’s increasing age. After all, fitness works quite differently in your late 30s than in your early 50s. “What took six to eight months with ‘Casino’ took seven to eight months the next time. And so it went on until we got to ‘No Time to Die’ and the process took over a year, ”said Waterson.

Perform like a professional athlete for 15 years