Cinema tips: The highlights in October

Michael Myers lives out his lust for murder, old star Clint Eastwood is back and Tom Hardy has to defeat a psychopathic opponent.

An unparalleled star line-up, the toughest killer in film history, a final duel among friends, the eternal Clint Eastwood (91) and the god of slaughter himself. In mid-October, a large number of interesting films will be concentrated over two weeks, with which the cinema autumn may finally be ushered in. Then start “The French Dispatch”, “Halloween Kills”, “The Last Duel”, “Cry Macho” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”.

“Halloween Kills”, October 14th



The nightmare in “Halloween Kills” follows on from the previous film and begins immediately after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis, 62), together with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer, 46) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak, 27), the masked Killer has supposedly finally defeated. But while Laurie is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the unthinkable happens: the monster that made her life hell breaks free from the burning house. But Myers does not flee – he continues where he left off.

With the reboot of the “Halloween” series in 2018, which deliberately ignored all the gruesome sequels of the slasher classic from 1978, monster Michael Myers found its way back to old strength. All the greater the anticipation of horror fans for “Halloween Kills”, especially since the waiting time for it has been extended by one year due to the corona pandemic. After all, such a “Halloween” film can only come to the cinema in a single month …

“The Last Duel,” October 14th



“The Last Duel” is the story of a woman who raises her voice in times of female oppression and stands up for her truth and honor, contrary to social norms. Based on true events from the 14th century, the film tells about the last court-ordered duel in France between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon, 50) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver, 37), two friends who become bitter rivals.

Jason Bourne versus Kylo Ren – this matchup alone should be enough to arouse curiosity. The fact that her “last duel” is based on true events and transports the audience into a dark and fascinating past does the rest. Still not enough? “The Last Duel” also brings dream team Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (49) back together in front of the same camera.

“The French Dispatch,” October 21



On the occasion of the death of their beloved publisher Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray, 71), the staff of The French Dispatch, a popular American magazine based in the French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé, gather to write an obituary.

Weird and lovable characters, fairytale-like settings and stars as far as the eye can see: Wes Anderson couldn’t be more than “The French Dispatch”. And with it a very simple recommendation or warning: If you love your previous films, there is a festival day on October 21st. Anyone who finds their way of filmmaking exhausting and fake will have a long 108 minutes in the cinema.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” October 21



A year has passed since the events of the first part. Investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy, 44) is still getting used to the fact that the alien life form Venom has become part of him. To save his battered career, Brock interviewed serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson, 60). But adverse circumstances mean that the monster becomes host of the equally vicious alien Carnage – and he lives up to his name “massacre” …

In the first part of “Venom” Tom Hardy proved that comic book adaptations also allow great acting. On the other hand, the super villain knock fell off smoothly. Also because Riz Ahmed (38) remained quite pale as an opponent. But now Carnage is here and with him Woody Harrelson. We have known since 1994 that the psychopath has what it takes – “Natural Born Killers”!

“Cry Macho”, October 21st



Mike Milo (Eastwood), a former rodeo star and failed horse breeder, travels to Mexico in 1979 on behalf of his ex-boss to bring his young son home. Because the unequal couple has to drive back home to Texas on back roads, the journey turns out to be surprisingly arduous. And yet the disaffected horse lover manages to make unexpected connections along the way – and to find his own peace of mind.

“Clint Eastwood is slowly getting too old” – this fear already prevailed in 2009. And then Dirty Harry, at the age of 78 and the great “Gran Torino”, again proved all the lies. Now twelve more years have passed, Eastwood is 91 years old … and he still exudes a presence that actors half his age can only dream of. To see him on the back of a horse again – the cigarillo falls out of the corner of the mouth for western fans.

