Cinema program in Luckenwalde, Königs Wusterhausen and Wildau

Current films in the Union-Kino Luckenwalde

“James Bond 007: No Time to Die”: James Bond has to work again. He has actually already given up his license to kill on behalf of the British secret service and is enjoying his retirement in Jamaica. The peaceful time comes to an unexpected end when his old CIA colleague Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) shows up and asks him for help. A great scientist has been kidnapped. The adventure runs at least twice a day in the Union Cinema: Thursday at 4 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., Friday at 4 p.m. and 7.45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2.30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and from Monday always at 4 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. .

“The peppercorns and the treasure of the deep sea”:The new adventure of the peppercorns will always be shown from Thursday at 3:30 p.m. This time the marine biologist Jaswinder plays a special role. She has set up a laboratory in Northern Ireland, where she is fully committed to researching a project that could drastically reduce plastic waste in the world’s oceans. In doing so, however, she makes powerful enemies, above all the recycling entrepreneur Fleckmann. Fortunately, her son Tarun (Caspar) and his girlfriend Alice (Emilia) are real peppercorns and want to help ensure that the ocean is no longer a huge garbage dump.

“Firefighter sam”:The animated film for children runs from Thursday at 3:45 p.m. and on the weekend at 2:30 p.m. It’s about Pontypandy and a new police station. Policeman Malcolm finds his job in the small town terribly boring, until a mysterious “Flying Man” shows up.





Once again, the peppercorns have to show the adults how to solve exciting cases.

“Dune”:The remake of the popular science fiction novel by Frank Herbert can be seen on Thursday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7.30 p.m., on Friday and Saturday the film will be shown on the big screen at 7.45 p.m.

“Poolside Sheriff”: The comedy about an outdoor swimming pool that is about to be closed can be seen daily at 5.30 p.m.

“Paw Patrol”: The animated family film runs on Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday at 5.15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 5.40 p.m.





Timothee Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in “Dune”.

“Saw: Spiral”: The latest part of the horror series attracts visitors to the cinema every day from Thursday at 8 p.m. It’s once again about a cold-blooded serial killer who literally makes life difficult for the protagonists with perfidious games. The hardened detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his inexperienced partner investigate the murders together with the police veteran.

Film tips from the Kulturkino Capitol in Königs Wusterhausen

“Pool edge sheriff”: The comedy can be seen at the Capitol Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday at 5 p.m. It’s the story of Karl, the lifeguard. The mayor thinks that the outdoor pool in Grubberg has to be closed. The opportunity for client Albert Dengler: The free space offers plenty of space for new apartments. He would even tear down the old bathroom for free. But the two did the math without Karl. Because he’s not just the lifeguard here, he’s the swimming master, the sheriff of the pool! For over 30 years and nothing should change that.













The story of Felix Krull runs on the big screen.

“Confessions of the impostor Felix Krull”:The film can be seen Thursday through Saturday at 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. Felix Krull, an attractive young man from a middle-class family, has perfected his transformation skills and role-playing games from an early age. When the opportunity arose to work as a lift boy in a Paris luxury hotel, he didn’t hesitate. There in the hotel he quickly rises to the position of head waiter, whereby he mainly drives the female guests crazy. When they meet the young, unhappily in love Marquis Louis de Venosta, the two get the idea of ​​swapping their identities.

News at the Cinestar Wildau

“Saw: Spiral”:The ninth part of the horror series can be seen in the cinema on Thursday and from Sunday at 8:20 p.m. The film will be shown on Friday and Saturday at 11.30 p.m.

“James Bond 007: No Time to Die”: The action film about Daniel Craig as James Bond starts in the Cinestar cinema in Wildau with a broad program of presentations. From Thursday the film will be shown in 2D every hour. In 3D you can see the film at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“The peppercorns and the treasure of the deep sea”: The newest adventure revolves around marine biology and pollution. In the cinema in Wildau you can watch the film every day at 5.45 p.m. On Friday and Saturday the film will also run at 2.40 p.m. and on Sunday at 12.10 p.m. and 2.40 p.m.

“After Love”: The film can be seen daily at 5:20 p.m.

“Poolside Sheriff”: The comedy will be shown on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 4:20 p.m.





Vin Diesel as Dom in a scene from the film “Fast & Furious 9”.

“Fast & Furious 9”: The action film with Vin Diesel will run on Friday and Saturday at 7:50 p.m.

“Dune”: The science fiction strip will always be shown in 3D from Thursday at 8.15 p.m. In 2D you can watch the film every day at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday there will be another performance at 2.15 p.m.

“Escape Room 2”: can be seen on Saturday at 11 p.m.

“Paw Patrol – The Movie”: can be seen daily at 5:20 p.m. on the big screen. In addition, the children’s film runs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:50 p.m. and again on Sunday at 12 p.m.





The animal friends experience their new adventure.

“Peter Rabbit 2”: runs in the Cinestar on Sunday at 12 noon.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: The fantasy film from the Marvel Studios will run in 3D on Friday and Saturday at 11:15 p.m. In 2D it is shown daily at 8:20 p.m.

