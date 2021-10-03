Cheap image: is Khloé Kardashian becoming more and more of a C-celebrity?

Khloé Kardashian (37) has to listen to some nasty comments! The blonde and her family made their big breakthrough with their own reality TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians: Kim (40), Kendall (25) and Co. make a lot of money with their own companies or lucrative advertising deals and are among the richest stars ever. Khloé now advertised the game app Candy Crush – and received nasty taunts for it!

Only recently had rumors spread that Khloé unlike her famous sisters, she was excluded from the Met Gala because she was not famous enough. Now the beauty advertised together with the singer Doja Cat (25) on her Instagram-Account for the Candy Crush app – for some users, a template for nasty things. “You will become more and more C-celebrities through these advertisements”, etched one Instagram-Userin. But that was by no means the only mean comment in this direction: “Kim or Kylie would never do such crap!”

Khloés However, fans took their idol under protection and struck back. “At least she earns a lot more money than you”, for example, wrote an angry follower under a hate comment.

