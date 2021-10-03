Monday, October 4, 2021
Chance of reunion? Kim Kardashian with ex Kanye at dinner

By Arjun Sethi
Are Kim Kardashian (40) and Kanye West (44) going back to each other after all? Last February, the Keeping up with the Kardashians celebrity officially filed for divorce from the rapper. But for a few months now everything has been pointing to a possible reconciliation with the former dream couple: The entrepreneur even attended the release party of her husband last August. So isn’t it all over with the former lovebirds? Kim and Kanye were now even eating together!

Paparazzi photos, among others Daily Mail are available, show the native Americans with a few friends leaving the Nobu restaurant in Malibu. The beauty has completely dressed up for dinner: She wore a purple catsuit and a brown leather trench coat. If you take a closer look at the pictures, you immediately notice that Kim and Kanye Not only did they talk lively that evening – they even got into the same car!

In fact, there is growing evidence that the former couple may have reconciled. Last September, the brunette’s musician was unfollowed on Instagram – but he has subscribed to her account again for a few weeks. So maybe there is still a chance of a love comeback after all Kim and Kanye?

Kim Kardashian, reality TV star

Instagram / kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian, reality TV star
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Kanye West at the Grammys in LA in February 2015


