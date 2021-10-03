Monday, October 4, 2021
Cardi B on second birth: "I've lost so much blood"

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B (28) remembers her delivery. Earlier this month, the American rapper announced that she had become a mother for the second time. Together with her husband Offset (29) she was able to welcome a little boy into the world after daughter Kulture (3). At the time of birth, however, things did not seem to go according to plan: Cardi struggled with extreme blood loss.

In your Instagram-Story the 28-year-old revealed to her fans: “I’ve lost so much blood.” However, she did not go into any further details. Instead, she stated that she was not entirely satisfied with the way she looked after pregnancy: “My skin is still loose.” In addition, she has a “small pouch” on her lower stomach because her son was lying relatively low. Still it seems Cardi not putting too much pressure on her after-baby body. “Take your time,” emphasized the “I Like It” interpreter.

In addition, chatted Cardi a few days ago that her hormones have been going crazy since the birth of their son. “I can’t wait for these postnatal hormones to leave my body for good. I cry for no reason.”she wrote down Twitter.




Cardi B and Offset in Paris in September 2021
Cardi B and Offset in June 2021
Cardi B and Offset, rappers


