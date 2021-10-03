Cameron Diaz: That’s not why she’s in love with her husband’s twin – Cologne

Cameron Diaz, looking back to when she first met Benji Madden. Did she also have feelings for his identical twin brother?

At first glance, Benji Madden and his brother Joel Madden hardly differed. No wonder: the two men are identical twins! But what about singer Cameron Diaz, who is married to Benji? Does she automatically find his brother attractive after he looks like her husband? In a new interview she talked about her first meeting with Benji after she had previously met Nicole Richie and Joel Madden. She joked: “I saw him coming towards me and thought: ‘Huh, it’s hot, I’ve never seen it before’.”

Cameron and Benji are totally in love

For them it was more or less love at first sight. As Cameron Diaz reveals, “But when I saw who he was, I was like, ‘Oh you, you are special, you are the guy, you are the hidden gem in my life’.” In 2019, the happiness of the two became perfect when the first daughter Raddix Madden was born. The two mostly stay out of the public eye and do not make their romance very public. Every now and then they show the world how in love they are. For example, Benji published a touching Instagram post on her 49th birthday and raved: “You are beautiful in every way, we are so lucky to have you.”