Bundestag election: why Laschet just doesn’t want to give up

The failed Union Chancellor candidate clings to the Jamaica coalition. What drives the CDU boss and why he does not give up.

On the occasion of the 80th birthday of the CSU honorary chairman Edmund Stoiber, CDU boss Armin Laschet regrets not having “any other gift”. Laschet admired the “human size” that Stoiber dealt with in 2002 when he lost his election to Gerhardt Schröder.

Dusseldorf. Heribert August can hardly bear the drama about Armin Laschet. The retired pastor from Aachen-Burtscheid has the CDU politician Married in 1985, he baptized his children and went to aqua aerobics with his father.

You can confidently give him a soul supporter Chancellor candidate to name. Two days after the federal election, which was devastating for Laschet, the clergyman reports, breathing heavily, on Cologne Cathedral radio.

If you like Armin and also love his Bless you and think about the future, says August, then you have to advise him now: “Give up all the offices, take your seat as a member of the Bundestag, do a good job for four years and then retire and enjoy life a little longer.”

Boxing for the election campaign: Armin Laschet visited a children's and youth camp in Frankfurt during the summer vacation.

So far, there is little to suggest that Laschet will listen to his pastor this time too. That was different in early 2020. On the sidelines of a family celebration, they talked about reaching for the CDU federal chairmanship and candidacy for chancellor. Laschet asked August his opinion on the upcoming ones Career decisions. After all, as Prime Minister of the most populous federal state, he was safe and already got further than many had thought he could.

Of the Pastor replied at the time, according to his own statement, without any back door: “Armin, I’ve known you since you were 16 years old, I’ve only ever seen you being politically active. You are a politician through and through. Was and wanted from the start. I cannot imagine that someone like this, who is so flesh and blood politician, will stand still at the last and greatest challenge. “









As things stand, Laschet is on the cusp of Chancellery hit dramatically. Worst union result of all time. Devastating commentary. Resignation demands from your own party. Virtuoso venom from the Söder & Kollegen manufacture. Destructive personality values ​​in post-election surveys. Mockery, malice and insults that flow from the net every day.

Lags in the denial phase?

Laschet cannot go back to NRW. He is facing the end. But he doesn’t give up. The 60-year-old clings to the notion that the FDP and the Greens could perhaps go against the political logic of the election result and the mood in Germany after all Jamaica Chancellor Select.

Has long been from Loss of reality the speech. The “Focus” recently even had a specialist in psychosomatic medicine make the remote diagnosis that Laschet is in the “denial phase” after the trauma of failure.

















Who else is telling Laschet the truth?

“I’m honest: I couldn’t take it any longer,” admits a well-meaning person from Laschets Government team In Dusseldorf. And you actually ask yourself: At what point do taker qualities eat up self-esteem? At what moment does resilience turn into reluctance?

At the moment Laschet is certainly surrounded by people who thoughtfully selected furniture for the Chancellery in June and now cannot accept the end. That is what makes it so dangerous. The contact with fellow campaigners who gave him the unvarnished truth would say has become less and less common in the last few months’ rush of appointments.

There has been talk of false advisors, a new secret number and mountains of unanswered SMS in Düsseldorf for a long time. Armin is in the tunnel and only sees enemies everywhere, it is said in some places NRW CDU affected.

Laschet has often been in a hopeless situation

The stress has its somewhat irrelevant, but pleasant Rhenish way, somehow defiant Irritability turn over. But as long as the more theoretical Jamaica option is not officially pulled, it will probably continue, they say. Always on.

Laschet made the political life experience that a little light always comes from somewhere. When he lost his seat in the Bundestag in 1998, the way to the European Parliament.

When he was voted out as state minister in 2010 and then by the CDU as Opposition leader was expressly not wanted in the NRW state parliament, he consoled himself with the hastily cobbled together fantasy post “First deputy parliamentary group chairman for fundamental parliamentary questions and parliamentary managing director” including a company car.









Laschet’s hope for the Gustav Gans moment

Unlike many alpha animals, Laschet does not think in terms of honor and loss of face. After failure, he tells himself that success in politics can only be planned to a limited extent. Far too often he has experienced one of these Gustav Gans moments in a hopeless situation. Laschet was unexpected Prime Ministerbecause the red-green state government of Hannelore had run out of power.

He was CDU chiefbecause Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer could no longer and Friedrich Merz should not. He became a candidate for chancellor because Söder is in the CSU. And now you still benefit from a traffic light failure? Also read: Will Markus Söder become Chancellor in the end?

Party friends hide posters with Laschet’s likeness

It is also an art to be able to wait for political “dusters” and to be there when others block each other. Most of them manage to hold out the momentum nervous not at all. Laschet works around the clock, has a broad education and fine personal antennae.

Nevertheless, he stoically endures that some local princes call him the “millstone” of the CDU campaign. That Party friends Hide posters with his likeness in the garage. That Söder sits with his legs apart on TV and makes him look like a beginner.

Laschets independence from external circumstances and the judgments of others possibly feeds on his private background. In contrast to many powerful people who use the attention drug politics to compensate for other deprivations, Laschet was never in an outsider position from childhood.

Laschet is one of the few top politicians who are not lonely

His urge to shape and gain recognition was always benevolently accompanied by the youth in the Catholic parish hall, through the student council, right up to the first political offices. That’s how you win safety for life.

So Laschet is perhaps one of the very few Top politicians, who are not lonely at lofty heights. He never completely surrendered to the expectations of professionalism and hardly dressed up for his own advancement; he wanted to remain authentic. In his home town of Aachen-Burtscheid, someone like that is supported by a dense network of a large family and real friends away from politics. This creates resources in times of crisis.

Encounters the cheerful Indestructibility at the limits this time? The story of the “Rocky Balboa of Politics”, who can take more than the strongest opponents, seems to have been told. By the way, the boxer given by Sylvester Stallone always has to be careful in the film that he even recognizes reality with puffy eyes.





