Britney Spears: These are your exes

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged. Before the dancer, the pop star was already in a relationship with several other men.

Joy at Britney Spears (39): The pop singer got engaged to her friend, dancer and fitness trainer Sam Asghari (27). She announced the good news on Sunday (September 12) via Instagram. In a video she proudly presented her engagement ring. Spears and Asghari met in 2016 while shooting the music video for the song “Slumber Party”. It’s not Britney Spears’ first engagement. In her long list of exes, she was previously engaged to be engaged several times.

But first things first: Your first prominent partner was Justin Timberlake (40). The two met in 1992 as children in the “Mickey Mouse Club”. The two were liated from 1999 to 2002, at that time they were considered the celebrity dream couple. In 2002 Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst (51) also claimed to have been in a relationship with Britney Spears. However, the singer denied the relationship.

Britney Spears’ brief first marriage



A short time later, Spears’ first marriage followed: In January 2004, she married her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander (39) in Las Vegas. However, the couple was only married for about 55 hours, after which the marriage was annulled again. In July of the same year she got engaged after only three months of relationship with the dancer Kevin Federline (43), the wedding followed in September. Son Sean (15) was born a year later, and Jayden (15) was born in 2006.

But the family happiness did not last long: In November 2006 Spears filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”, which was carried out in July 2007. The two received shared custody of their sons. In the same year, Spears suffered her celebrity crash, in which she shaved her head, among other things.









In December 2007, her relationship with the paparazzo Adnan Ghalib (* 1972) became known. The following year Britney Spears was incapacitated and her father Jamie (69) was used as her guardian. With this, the pop singer lost custody of her sons for the time being, and a short time later she was granted visiting rights. In the years that followed, she repeatedly fought with Kevin Federline about custody of their children.

No love luck with Jason Trawick



Britney Spears’ next long relationship was with her agent Jason Trawick (49). The couple gave up their professional collaboration in order to focus on their private life together. At first it seemed to work, and in 2011 the two got engaged. Trawick became the pop star’s co-guardian alongside Jamie Spears. In January 2013, however, there was a separation, and Trawick also gave up guardianship.

In the years that followed, several short relationships followed, including with David Lucado from March 2013 to August 2014. In October 2014, Britney Spears dated TV producer Charlie Ebersol (38), the separation followed in June 2015.

Happy ending for Britney Spears?



Britney Spears seems to have found great love with Sam Asghari. The two are even said to forge family plans. The singer testified in court in June 2021 that the guardianship she is still under would influence a possible marriage and pregnancies.

However, this could soon be a thing of the past: Last week, her father submitted an application in which he pleaded for the guardianship of his daughter to be ended. In the document, which is available to NBC News, among others, Spears explains that his daughter’s circumstances have changed “to such an extent that there may no longer be grounds for maintaining guardianship.” So it seems reasonable to assume that Britney Spears can hope for a happy ending soon.

