Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: wedding before Christmas?

10/03/2021 8:52 am

Britney Spears apparently wants to get married before her 40th birthday in December.

The pop singer recently announced her engagement to her longtime partner Sam Asghari. And it looks like it couldn’t be long before the two lovebirds step in front of the altar. The two apparently already have a suitable wedding location in mind.

Wedding in Hawaii?

“Britney and Sam would love to get married in Hawaii. That is where they feel happiest, ”a confidante of the musician told the British newspaper ‘The Mirror’. “Britney would like to do it on or before her 40th birthday on December 2nd.”

It was already known about the celebrations that the couple were planning a “big party”. “It will be the first time in years that Britney will be allowed to have fun with friends.”









Does Britney Spears want another baby?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are currently enjoying a romantic vacation on a Pacific island, celebrating the fact that Britney is no longer under the tutelage of their father, Jamie Spears. And apparently the couple is already thinking about what will happen after their wedding: They want to start a family as soon as possible. “Britney’s top priorities right now are getting married, having a baby, whipping up her social life, and finding out what all of her money has been spent on. It’s going to be a busy time, ”reveals the loved one. (Bang)