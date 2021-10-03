Britney Spears – now her ex speaks, “She had no one to trust!” – People

In 2004 Britney Spears (39) was one of the biggest stars of her generation. Pop icon, teen idol, millionaire machine. Then came dancer Kevin Federline (43), with whom she fell in love.

They married and quickly had two sons (now 15 and 16). But the marriage ended just as quickly: the divorce was decided in 2007.

After that, in 2008, Britney Spears got together with Adnan Ghalib. At that time he was already working as a paparazzo, followed the musician through Los Angeles. He now describes how they both met – and how lonely Britney was during their Federline divorce.

In the new Netflix documentary “Britney vs. Spears”, which was worked on for two years, Adnan is one of the central interlocutors. The documentary describes Britney’s guardianship hell and how much she had to give up her life.





Britney has two children with Kevin Federline; the marriage ended in 2007 Photo: FilmMagic



After photographing Britney many times, Adnan Ghalib helped the pop princess with refueling in 2008. Then she asked other paparazzi about him several times, which the photographers told him in turn. Shortly thereafter, they became a couple.

Adnan Ghalib: “It was a very simple, very easy relationship between us. But in the eyes of her fans and everyone else it was like I was the bad guy. “

Because: “Somehow it was like those Disney stories. You always want Prince Charming to look just as attractive, just as beautiful, just as charming. We didn’t have that balance. There was this multimillionaire – and me. Then there was this famous girl and then there was me. There was this white girl – and there was me. “





For many fans, Paparazzo Adnan did not fit on the side of the dazzling music iconPhoto: WireImage



Adnan says that during his relationship with Britney he often stayed awake with her worried: “There were nights when she was completely awake and I had to stay up with her. It’s hard to be awake for three days. But you have this fear, this very real fear that if anything happens to her, they will just blame you. It’s so much easier to blame yourself. ”

What fueled his worries and fears: Britney was taking the drug Adderall at the time. It is used to treat ADHD.

Ex-boyfriend Adnan continued: “I’m sure millions of people take Adderall. But these are exactly the things that become explosive and deadly weapons when it comes to a custody case. “









He also noticed how Britney couldn’t rely on anyone: “What was obvious to me – during her divorce from Kevin: she had no person she could trust. Not a single one. Not mom, not dad, not friends, not her sister. No one. And that’s a very scared, dark place. “

He tried to help her out of this guardianship hell. They texted each other several times in which Britney discussed their concerns with him. Asked him for help. Adnan even managed to go unnoticed to see a lawyer with Britney who wanted to represent her on the guardianship matter. But the project failed in court – Britney’s dearest wish for this lawyer was rejected by the judge in 2008.

And father Jamie stayed on the longer lever.





Britney’s father wanted to remove Adnan Ghalib from his daughter’s life – and he ended up doing it Photo: PH / AP



The moment that changed everything

A short time later, according to Adnan, a dramatic moment came. He explains: “I received a call from Britney’s father. He said, ‘You have to come home immediately.’ I replied, ‘We’ll come home when we get home.’ “

A no, which Jamie didn’t accept: “And he said, ‘No, you have to bring her home now. I am the guardian of their property. ‘ He was always so extreme. It was bloody devastating to pull up to the gate of their house. And there are her father, four security guards and two policemen. You stand there and she freaks out. “





Britney was under the tutelage of her papa for 13 long years. This hell ended spectacularly on September 29, 2021 by court order Photo: REUTERS



Britney is said to have asked her boyfriend in the car: “What are they doing here? Why are they here? Why is my father at my house? Who are these people? Why are the police here? ‘ And she looks at me. I am the one supposed to protect them. I try to calm her down, but I can’t. “

▶ ︎ He describes how far Papa Spears had gone because his daughter and her boyfriend did not want to come home straight away: “I tried to explain to her that her father is now her guardian. I said, ‘I kidnapped you without his permission. It’s that real. ‘”

Adnan: “She looks at me. She says nothing more. She is totally silent. They escort her into the house. Then I realized: things will no longer be the same as before. “

Shortly afterwards, the photographer and the world star parted ways.