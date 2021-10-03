Brad Pitt fears that Angelina Jolie will have sole custody

Brad Pitt feels like he is losing precious time with his children. His biggest fear is that Angelina Jolie will get sole custody.
the essentials in brief
- Brad Pitt’s greatest fear is that he will lose his children forever.
- He therefore wants shared custody of his ex Angelina Jolie.
- But his heart has been broken since the domestic violence allegations.
The divorce war between Brad Pitt (57) and Angelina Jolie (45) has been going on for five years. In the center of it: The six children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and Knox and Vivienne (both 12).
The custody dispute is a heavy burden on the actor, as an insider told OK Magazine. He tries everything to be connected with his children. Nevertheless, he was devastated, so the insider. He felt that he was losing precious time with his children, especially in these crucial years of their development.
Brad Pitt wants to achieve shared custody. He has already spent over $ 1 million on lawyers for this. Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, wants to raise the children on her own.
“She’s on the warpath. It seems like she won’t stop torturing him, ”the insider claims.
Jolie recently accused her ex-husband of domestic violence. In interviews, she taunts him again and again. Apparently she should also use the children to get what she wants.
Pitt’s heart has been broken since then, it is said. Now he fears that Jolie could convince the judges to give her sole custody. “His worst fear is to lose the children forever.”
