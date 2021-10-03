Because of skin problems: Cardi B seeks advice from her followers

Cardi B (28) is desperate! The American rapper regularly causes a stir in public with her eye-catching outfits and provocative music videos. The musician, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is almost always perfectly styled and flawless on her social media channels. But puff cake: The 28-year-old has had some skin problems for some time, which is why she has now asked her followers for help!

“My face has been extremely dry lately, I think the water is to blame for it”, wrote the mother of a daughter on hers about a week ago TwitterAccount and asked her fans if they had any maintenance tips for them in this context. She had already been to a dermatologist two weeks earlier, explained Cardi Further. However, a product that the skin expert prescribed did not help, she summed up. Even trying to treat your skin with oils has so far not helped to solve the problem: “This shit makes my skin itchy and irritates.”

A recommendation from music colleague Kehlani Parrish (25) should provide a remedy for her problem with dry skin, which she has been dealing with for three months now Cardi her followers: “I’ll give you an update in two weeks,” she finally promised.









Cardi B in November

Cardi B, rapper

Kehlani Parrish, singer

139 Great, I think that she gives courage to many of those affected! 11 Well, I would probably keep such a topic private!



