Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeNewsBecause of skin problems: Cardi B seeks advice from her followers
News

Because of skin problems: Cardi B seeks advice from her followers

By Arjun Sethi
0
191




Cardi B (28) is desperate! The American rapper regularly causes a stir in public with her eye-catching outfits and provocative music videos. The musician, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is almost always perfectly styled and flawless on her social media channels. But puff cake: The 28-year-old has had some skin problems for some time, which is why she has now asked her followers for help!

“My face has been extremely dry lately, I think the water is to blame for it”, wrote the mother of a daughter on hers about a week ago TwitterAccount and asked her fans if they had any maintenance tips for them in this context. She had already been to a dermatologist two weeks earlier, explained Cardi Further. However, a product that the skin expert prescribed did not help, she summed up. Even trying to treat your skin with oils has so far not helped to solve the problem: “This shit makes my skin itchy and irritates.”

A recommendation from music colleague Kehlani Parrish (25) should provide a remedy for her problem with dry skin, which she has been dealing with for three months now Cardi her followers: “I’ll give you an update in two weeks,” she finally promised.




Cardi B in November
Cardi B, rapper
Kehlani Parrish, singer


Previous articleCardi B on second birth: “I’ve lost so much blood”
Next articleJennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus & Co .: The normal jobs of the stars – people
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv