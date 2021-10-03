As a teen: Johnny Depp abandoned by his mother?

What happened in his youth? The life of Johnny Depp (58) has always been quite turbulent. He had already revealed last year that he had already started using drugs as a teenager. And the relationship with his mother was probably not always relaxed. On the contrary! In 2018, the actor revealed that Betty Sue Palmer even had an aggression problem. Now new details from the Hollywood star’s past are coming to light: Became Johnny abandoned by his mother?

So far unknown court papers from 1981 put this out loud Fox News at least close. These are divorce documents from Betty Sue and Johnnys Father – the actor was 17 years old at the time. “The wife acknowledges that the minor child […] John C. Depp is of age and can fend for himself financially “, it says in the statement, that Johnnys Mother supposed to have signed.

For Paul Barresi, who is said to have found the documents during his research for a new series entitled “Johnny Depp against Amber Heard”, the supposed independence of the young person is incomprehensible. “It’s hard to imagine that Johnny was able to finance himself at the age of 17 “he explains. Rather, he kept his head above water with odd jobs like selling inkwells.

advertisement

Johnny Depp in September 2020 in Monte Carlo

advertisement







ActionPress / Kento Nara / Future Image Actor Johnny Depp

advertisement

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the premiere of “The Danish Girl” in 2015

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz