Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeNewsAs a teen: Johnny Depp abandoned by his mother?
News

As a teen: Johnny Depp abandoned by his mother?

By Arjun Sethi
0
108




What happened in his youth? The life of Johnny Depp (58) has always been quite turbulent. He had already revealed last year that he had already started using drugs as a teenager. And the relationship with his mother was probably not always relaxed. On the contrary! In 2018, the actor revealed that Betty Sue Palmer even had an aggression problem. Now new details from the Hollywood star’s past are coming to light: Became Johnny abandoned by his mother?

So far unknown court papers from 1981 put this out loud Fox News at least close. These are divorce documents from Betty Sue and Johnnys Father – the actor was 17 years old at the time. “The wife acknowledges that the minor child […] John C. Depp is of age and can fend for himself financially “, it says in the statement, that Johnnys Mother supposed to have signed.

For Paul Barresi, who is said to have found the documents during his research for a new series entitled “Johnny Depp against Amber Heard”, the supposed independence of the young person is incomprehensible. “It’s hard to imagine that Johnny was able to finance himself at the age of 17 “he explains. Rather, he kept his head above water with odd jobs like selling inkwells.

Johnny Depp in September 2020 in Monte Carlo
Actor Johnny Depp

ActionPress / Kento Nara / Future Image

Actor Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the premiere of “The Danish Girl” in 2015


Previous articleThe eleven best films today: “Big Eyes” with Amy Adams
Next articleIs Cameron Diaz Really Giving Up Acting? Here are her (so far) best films
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv