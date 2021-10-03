Angelina Jolie: “The last few years have been pretty tough”

Angelina Jolie is recovering from breaking up with Brad Pitt, but also explains that the past few years have been “pretty tough” for her.

Angelina Jolie (45, “Maleficent”) is blossoming again after the tough separation phase. The mother of six filed for divorce from Brad Pitt (57, “Once Upon A Time In … Hollywood”) in 2016. “The last few years have been pretty tough,” the actress said in British Vogue: “I have concentrated on healing our family. It is slowly becoming as if the ice is melting and the blood is returning to my body. ” The journey was not over yet, she explained. But she hopes to be completely happy again soon: “I plan that.”

Obviously, what helps her is getting older. “I like to be older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than in my youth.” Perhaps that’s because, according to the actress, “because my mother didn’t live long, so old age has something that feels like victory instead of sadness for me.” Jolie’s mother Marcheline Bertrand died of cancer at the age of 56.









Children worry



Jolie is looking forward to her fifties, she told Vogue. Even if your children are obviously already worried. When she was on the trampoline the other day, they said to her: “No, mom, don’t do that. You will get hurt,” said the 45-year-old: “And I thought: ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ I used to be an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’m going to injure myself. “

Jolie and Brad Pitt have the children Maddox (19) Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and the twelve-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie lives with the children in Los Angeles, just five minutes away from Pitt’s home. According to US media reports, the ex-couple has allegedly been in a custody battle since the separation in September 2016. Pitt and Jolie had been in a relationship since 2005 and also married since 2014.

About living with the children during the coronavirus pandemic, Jolie told Vogue that lockdown came after Zahara, who underwent an operation earlier last year, “was discharged from the hospital, and we were so glad she was fine went that we went into lockdown with a different setting “. But there were also other big phases in life: Pax was in his senior year, but could not fully enjoy it. Zahara finally got her driver’s license, Jolie continues, but she has to take the test with an examiner who is completely wrapped in protective clothing. “This is not how you imagine these moments. But there are more birthdays” and if there is something nice about the situation, says Jolie, it is that people get through it all together.

CodeList