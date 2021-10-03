Angelina Jolie makes millions with Churchill’s picture of her ex Brad Pitt

Exactly ten years ago, Brad Pitt gave his wife Angelina Jolie a painting by Winston Churchill. After the separation, the actress was apparently no longer interested in it – and was now selling it at a profit.

Angelina Jolie is a good eight million euros richer in one fell swoop. But the windfall does not come from a new film role. The Hollywood star parted with a valuable painting that was once given to her by her husband, Brad Pitt. The work called “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque”, which was made in 1943 by the former British Prime Minister and passionate hobby painter Winston Churchill, went to a wealthy buyer from Belgium.

As the auction house Christie’s announced on Monday evening, originally “only” a result of 1.5 to 2.5 million pounds (about 1.45 to about 1.9 million euros) was expected. After all, it was sold for a whopping 7 million GBP (about 8.1 million euros).

According to Christie’s, “The Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” is considered the most important painting by Churchill. He painted it on a war visit to the Moroccan city of Marrakech in 1943 and later sent it to the then US President Franklin Roosevelt for his birthday.









“Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque”: Christie’s auction house employees prepare Sir Winston Churchill’s oil painting during a photo op before it is sold at the auction house. (Source: Frank Augstein / AP / dpa)

After several stops, it ended up in the collection of the then Hollywood dream couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2011. The “Oceans Eleven” star bought the painting for around 2.5 million euros from an antique dealer in New Orleans. Incidentally, Pitt is said to have got the inspiration to buy the picture two years earlier – when he played a role in Quentin Tarantino’s World War II film “Inglourious Basterds” in 2009.

Now the actress had it auctioned – and thus removed a memory of the mutual relationship. Pitt and Jolie had been in a relationship since 2005, married since 2014 and together have the children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twelve-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. According to US media reports, the ex-couple has allegedly been in a custody battle since the separation in September 2016.