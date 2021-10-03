Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeNewsAngelina Jolie - Half the kids would have testified against Brad Pitt
News

Angelina Jolie – Half the kids would have testified against Brad Pitt

By Arjun Sethi
0
119




Half of the Brangelina children would have testified against their own father. At least that is what the actress Angelina Jolie (“They Want Me Dead”) claimed in an application to the appeals court, with which she – but in vain – wanted to release her private judge from the case before the verdict in the custody battle against Brad Pitt.

Richter wants child psychologists and nannies on the witness stand – instead of the children

According to documents from December 2020, which are available to US Weekly magazine, the Oscar winner wanted her six children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12 ) to be called to the witness stand. Which Judge John Ouderkirk had refused because, in his opinion, child psychologists and nannies could represent the children’s position.




Jolie does not reveal in the court files which two of her offspring – apart from Maddox, who was allowed to testify when he was of legal age and didn’t let Pitt have a good head – Jolie does not reveal in the court files. Jolie’s legal team criticized Judge John Ouderkirk for not allowing the statements to be made. “The children affected by the custody decision understand very well what it is about. It is just cruel that the children now have to find out that all their suffering does not count. “

But all the requests and complaints that Jolie did not get a fair trial were of no use. The court of appeal did not remove Ouderkirk. And it followed what Jolie had already feared and had absolutely not wanted: She had to share custody with Pitt.


Previous article“I wanted to be a superhero”
Next articleMatt Damon and Ben Affleck: More projects together
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv