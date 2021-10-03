Angelina Jolie – Half the kids would have testified against Brad Pitt

Half of the Brangelina children would have testified against their own father. At least that is what the actress Angelina Jolie (“They Want Me Dead”) claimed in an application to the appeals court, with which she – but in vain – wanted to release her private judge from the case before the verdict in the custody battle against Brad Pitt.

Richter wants child psychologists and nannies on the witness stand – instead of the children

According to documents from December 2020, which are available to US Weekly magazine, the Oscar winner wanted her six children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12 ) to be called to the witness stand. Which Judge John Ouderkirk had refused because, in his opinion, child psychologists and nannies could represent the children’s position.









Jolie does not reveal in the court files which two of her offspring – apart from Maddox, who was allowed to testify when he was of legal age and didn’t let Pitt have a good head – Jolie does not reveal in the court files. Jolie’s legal team criticized Judge John Ouderkirk for not allowing the statements to be made. “The children affected by the custody decision understand very well what it is about. It is just cruel that the children now have to find out that all their suffering does not count. “

But all the requests and complaints that Jolie did not get a fair trial were of no use. The court of appeal did not remove Ouderkirk. And it followed what Jolie had already feared and had absolutely not wanted: She had to share custody with Pitt.