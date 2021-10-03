Amazon Prime series: These are the 8 worst originals according to the critics

Amazon Prime series such as “The Boys”, “The Man in the High Castle” or “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisle” have not only thrilled millions of subscribers to the streaming service, but have also received excellent reviews. But not every production commissioned or bought by the streaming platform meets the taste of the critics. In the following we present the 8 biggest flops among the Amazon originals.

Amazon Prime Series: These are the worst 8

In addition to the opinion of the editors, the starting point for this ranking is the Rotten Tomatoes critics platform, which bundles all film and series reviews into an overall rating. The percentage indicated is always the share of positive reviews in all reviews of the series. For our selection, we limited ourselves to in-house productions from Amazon Prime Video, which received mediocre to bad reviews (less than 60 percent positive reviews).

It should be noted, however, that English-language productions are more strongly represented on the platform; German Amazon series such as “Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo”, “Babylon Berlin” or “4 Blocks” are therefore not even listed in the database, or they have no rating. (Also Read: Amazon Prime Series: These Are The 30 Best According to Critics)

Rank 8: Crisis in Six Scenes (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 18 percent









As is well known, Woody Allen is of a different nature – both in terms of his work and his person. In this series, which the award-winning director developed for Jeff Bezos’ streaming service, one of the questions asked is how great a political commitment must be in order to be allowed to call oneself an activist; however, Allen’s old-fashioned humor may put off some young viewers. A surprising highlight of the series, on the other hand, is the remarkable portrayal of pop star Miley Cyrus, who plays a runaway.

7th place: Hand of God (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 30 percent

The premise of this crime drama is a bit absurd: Ron Perlman plays a controversial judge whose son recently committed suicide; Since then, the judge has been hearing the voice of God and communicating with the spirit of his son, who tells him to protect a secret computer program that he developed before his death from a sinister tech entrepreneur from Silicon Valley. The gap between the bizarre plot and the seriousness with which it is staged and presented unfortunately breaks the back of the series. (Also interesting: Netflix series: These are the 15 worst originals according to the critics)

6th place: The Last Tycoon (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 45 percent