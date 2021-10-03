007, the shooting influencer – look

1/2 Shooting advertising pillar: Action star Daniel Craig aka James Bond.

2/2 Reza Rafi, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, SonntagsBlick

The pictures catch the eye, especially after the Corona break. Well-dressed adults crowd at the premiere and shine like children in front of the cotton candy stand. There is talk of the hype about a film hero: James Bond, the British secret agent in the service of Her Majesty.

With “No Time to Die”, number 25 in the Bond series started in cinemas this week. The audience cheers like they haven’t for a long time, even with a royal blessing. And we media celebrate leading actor Daniel Craig, as the stars from Hollywood’s golden days were once celebrated.







The renaissance of the Ian Fleming character is astounding, especially since Bond’s star seemed to be sinking for a long time. He experienced his boom in the Cold War, as a bold cross-border commuter between the blocks. He operated in the communist enemy country and killed megalomaniac capitalists, ensured peace in the world and in his bedchamber. The title “Greetings from Moscow” must have sounded like a provocation in 1963.

Then came 1989. In the multipolar world order, the MI6 agent also got into an orientation crisis. Sometimes he fought against a media mogul, sometimes against a cyber terrorist. Or, as in the latest flick, against the permanent scoundrel Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Brexit exacerbated the alienation: Would 007 die for Brussels too? Or would you prefer London’s new allies in the Pacific and the Persian Gulf?

The competition from the dream factory didn’t make it any easier for him. For example Ethan Hunt, the elite soldier from the “Mission Impossible” series played by Tom Cruise, or the CIA killer Jason Bourne, played by Matt Damon.

Meanwhile, Bond has turned into a tragic hero, a reviled white cis-man who has to serve as an identity-political projection surface as well as an advertising figure. His films became true product placement parties. From cars to clothes or watches to spirits, Bond’s world is riddled with surreptitious advertising. And Adidas offers a James Bond running shoe (225 francs). After two years of pandemic, some scenes from “No Time to Die” had to be re-shot – not because of outdated dramaturgy, but at the request of sponsors who now want to showcase new, even cooler products.

The producer family Broccoli trimmed 007 into a shooting influencer, a symbol of the commercial sell-out of a pressurized entertainment industry. Bond, the pounding advertising pillar.

The current resurrection of the secret agent is probably an expression of a longing for a normality long past.