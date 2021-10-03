Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeNews007, the shooting influencer - look
News

007, the shooting influencer – look

By Sonia Gupta
0
103




  • 1/2

    Shooting advertising pillar: Action star Daniel Craig aka James Bond.

  • 2/2

    Reza Rafi, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, SonntagsBlick

The pictures catch the eye, especially after the Corona break. Well-dressed adults crowd at the premiere and shine like children in front of the cotton candy stand. There is talk of the hype about a film hero: James Bond, the British secret agent in the service of Her Majesty.

With “No Time to Die”, number 25 in the Bond series started in cinemas this week. The audience cheers like they haven’t for a long time, even with a royal blessing. And we media celebrate leading actor Daniel Craig, as the stars from Hollywood’s golden days were once celebrated.





Previous articleHis strong bond girls – Futurezone
Next articleJennifer Lawrence: Photos Show How Pretty She Looks Pregnant
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv