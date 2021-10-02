Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeNewsWorking with Ridley Scott was effortless
News

Working with Ridley Scott was effortless

By Sonia Gupta
0
92




Did you know already…

Emma Thompson loved the ‘Late Night’ script

Jodie Comer raves about her collaboration with Ridley Scott on ‘The Last Duel’.
In the new historical drama, the actress plays the beautiful Marguerite de Carrouges, who accuses Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) of rape. Her husband, the knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), wants to defend his wife’s honor with a duel that will make the difference between life and death. As the leading actress reveals in an interview with ‘HeyUGuys.com’, she immediately felt at home on the set because the director created a pleasant atmosphere.

“That’s the dream, because as an actor or actress, you instantly calm down when you realize that a director believes in you. You can count on them to give you a push or tell you to change something. He just knows what he’s doing and that calms you down. He has four or five cameras that record all the time and that forces everyone to be present, ”says the ‘Killing Eve’ actress, describing the filmmaker’s approach.

The screenplay for ‘The Last Duel’ was written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who previously won an Oscar for ‘Good Will Hunting’. Jodie doesn’t want to be distracted by hopes for an award. “The main thing is that people look at what you are doing and that it resonates with them,” explains the British woman.

Photo: Bang Showbiz




You will also be interested in that

Chris Martin: He was a curmudgeon to his daughter

Claire Holt: Identity crisis as a mother

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Purely professional relationship



Previous articleTop or flop? Katy Perry appears in a latex look at the gala
Next articleBritney Spears presents her goals for 2021
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv