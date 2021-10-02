What makes the Bond star so stunning and special!

Daniel Craig: What makes the Bond star so stunning!

10/02/2021 8:37 pm

“No Time to Die” started this week in theaters. It’s the 25th Bond film and the last with Daniel Craig. The Briton is of course more than just James Bond – we tell you why and do the fact check.

Daniel Craig is a prime example of an almost extinct species, a classic gentleman. But as Bond also beastly, brutal and without a conscience – well, someone with a license to kill.

Daniel Craig has been quickly hailed as a sex symbol since his first appearance as James Bond in 2006 in “Casino Royale”. The Londoner finds these titles rather uncomfortable and cultivates the classic understatement – as if a big compliment were not appropriate during the insane training! But that makes him all the more personable. Someone who really pays off and doesn’t attach much importance to it outside of the screen presence. For Bond, yes, in real life, please don’t. A professional vanity that’s perfectly fine.

The legendary swimwear scene in “Casino Royal”

The swimming trunks scene in Daniel Craig’s first Bond appearance “Casino Royal” suddenly silenced all, really all ugly voices that the British once considered to be the wrong choice for the national shrine of Bond. What nasty, bitterly galling sayings did the actor not have to endure! And then Craig appears in one of the very first scenes for the public in skinny baby blue bathing trunks from an equally blue sea and bang – from that moment on there was silence. An iconic appearance that has not only found its way into film history, but also into feminism.

Because otherwise it was only women who had to go through such an appearance. Logical, because Daniel Craig’s assessment of this production – he hated it.

Craig 2006.

The now iconic scene is said to be reminiscent of the Swiss actress Ursula Andress, who appeared in “James Bond – 007 Chasing Dr. No “when Bondgirl rose from the Caribbean like Aphrodite. This swimsuit scene made film history. There was a second cinematic quote from Halle Berry in 2002 in “Die Another Day”. Then it was a bikini. And with Craig only a pair of tight panties!

A sports cannon from childhood

A chubby as Bond? That will probably never happen.

The departing spy from His Majesty’s Secret Service did not just begin his full-body training with his license to kill. All Bond actors had to submit to the stereotype of masculinity. Well trained – down to the last gram if possible. Daniel Craig was able to build on his rugby-hardened body to become sexy Bond. Even at 53.









Craig in the new Bond.

He didn’t fall on his mouth

To be quick-witted even without a script – that’s what many actors want. Not every star is given this gift.

It is easy to come across as cool and casual if there are great lines of dialogue. But in real life your own mental horizon has to provide the sense of humor. Apparently Daniel Craig can. He can laugh at himself and always jokes at his own expense – very charming! This great self-irony is what defines the big stars – let’s just take Tom Hanks or George Clooney. Many local colleagues still have to learn that …

Daniel Craig 2006.

Daniel Craig is everything – except just blonde

Of course, the current Mister Bond is not a blank slate for fans of British cinema. At least since “Layer Cake” (2004), in which his role is simply given four Xs because he simply wasn’t given a name, the film community has had him on the list!

His career began in 1992, right after graduating from the Drama School in London.

It can’t be because of the money – it is said to be worth $ 135 million by now, that Daniel Craig keeps tearing the most diverse projects under the nail. Here are just two examples: very daring “Cowboys & Aliens” and a film from the fantasy series based on the novel from Philip Pullmann’s “The Golden Compass”. Both very different and both very beautiful – obviously that makes an actor’s heart beat faster.

Or let’s take the thriller “Knives Out”. It was really well received by the global cinema audience that parts 2 and 3 should already be in the making for Netflix. And Craig, the well-known private detective Benoit Blanc, is said to be back on board.

Mister Craig can also script

Which brings us back to the James Bond topic. The 2nd Bond with Daniel Craig “A quantum of consolation” was written by the Brit himself. We like to leave it open whether this is a quality feature for the weak Bond film or speaks for the scriptwriting qualities. In any case, “a quantum of consolation” falls out of the tried and tested Bond recipe. In no other Bond is there so much mourning and looking foul-hearted. Did the Bond actor play a part in it himself? Maybe screenwriting is also part of a second career in the future?

“No Time to Die” has been in theaters since September 30th. (Cinema aunt Katrin)

Craig 2000 in the movie “Some Voices”