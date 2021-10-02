Sunday, October 3, 2021
What makes the Bond star so stunning and special!

By Sonia Gupta
Daniel Craig: What makes the Bond star so stunning!

IMAGO / Matrix

10/02/2021 8:37 pm

“No Time to Die” started this week in theaters. It’s the 25th Bond film and the last with Daniel Craig. The Briton is of course more than just James Bond – we tell you why and do the fact check.

Daniel Craig is a prime example of an almost extinct species, a classic gentleman. But as Bond also beastly, brutal and without a conscience – well, someone with a license to kill.

Daniel Craig has been quickly hailed as a sex symbol since his first appearance as James Bond in 2006 in “Casino Royale”. The Londoner finds these titles rather uncomfortable and cultivates the classic understatement – as if a big compliment were not appropriate during the insane training! But that makes him all the more personable. Someone who really pays off and doesn’t attach much importance to it outside of the screen presence. For Bond, yes, in real life, please don’t. A professional vanity that’s perfectly fine.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
