Venom 2, The Last Duel, The French Dispatch

October again offers moviegoers plenty of exciting film feed and potential hits. Highlights include Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, The Last Duel, The French Dispatch and Halloween Kills.

In October, the cinemas will again be offering lots of fresh film goods that cover a wide range of genres and, above all, have various potential hits ready. The first two weeks of the month start rather poorly with no known stripes. At least Edgar Wright’s documentation “The Sparks Brothers“. All the more is going on in the third week from October 13th, because that’s when the medieval drama “The Last Duel“, The action film”The Ice Road“, The world war drama”Resistance – resistance“As well as the romantic drama”Supernova“.

The rest of the potential hits are concentrated in the following week, which is also very busy. The line-up is led by the Marvel sequel “Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage“, Which starts as well as the continuation of a famous horror franchise in the form of”Halloween kills“. In addition, in “French Dispatch“Comedy and drama with the unique style of director Wes Anderson. The whole thing is then rounded off by the drama “Cry macho“, The musical adaptation”Dear Evan Hansen“As well as the horror thriller”Antlers“.









October 14th: The Last Duel

“The Last Duel“Is based on the book”The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France“By author Eric Jaeger, which in turn is based on real events. History takes us to France in the 14th century. The knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) appears before Prince Pierre d’Alencon (Ben Affleck) with a serious accusation, because his wife Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) accuses Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) of rape. But d’Alencon is closely associated with Le Gris and dismisses the accusation. So de Carrouges sees only one way to defend his wife’s honor and his own and to get justice: He stands before the French king and demands a traditional duel to the life and death between him and Le Gris, because this should be willed by God Decide truth by the winner. For everyone involved, their own lives are at stake, because if he loses, his wife threatens to be burned at the stake for false accusations.

Directed by none other than Ridley Scott and the script is a collaboration between Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener.

Here is the trailer: