TV preview for Saturday: a must, insider tip and flop

Sunday, October 3, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
Here are the TAG24 TV tips for Saturday October 2nd.

By Guido Glaner

Dresden – October has started and on the first weekend of the autumn month there are plenty of good reasons to curl up under a warm blanket on the couch and turn on the TV! Here are my four TV tips for today’s Saturday, October 2nd.

Mandatory date

Not only did the BBC start a reinterpretation of “Sherlock Holmes” with the TV series about Benedict Cumberbatch, Guy Ritchie also delivered a new film for the cinema in the 2000s. Robert Downey Jr. plays the detective for Ritchie, Jude Law his adlatus Dr. Watson. This is set in the Victorian era. Great movie, I’ll be there!

10:20 p.m., SAT.1

Robert Downey Jr. (56, left) plays the master detective "Sherlock Holmes", Jude Law (48) slips into the role of his partner John Watson.

Just not

Otto Waalkes is brilliant on stage, he should keep his hands off movies. Plate gags, held together by a makeshift act – that’s not enough. Tonight, his first film from 1985 – “Otto – The Film” – can be seen. Was stupid and remains stupid.

8.15 p.m., ZDFneo




Otto Waalkes (now 73, pictured here with Jessika Cardinahl) played his joke role in 1985 "Otto - the film".

Insider tip

“Chinatown”, Roman Polanski’s bow to the Black Series films, was made in 1974. Sensationally cast with Jack Nicholson as private investigator, Faye Dunaway and John Huston, the film tells an abysmal drama that also deals with abuse. A masterpiece.

11.30 p.m., RBB

The young Jack Nicholson (now 84) ​​investigated in 1974 in "Chinatown".

Streaming

The documentary is simply called “Schumacher”. A common name, but everyone knows who is meant. The film by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Höcker and Michael Wech sheds light on the life and career of the Formula 1 superstar who had an accident so badly eight years ago. Many companions and also the family have their say. Sensitive and touching.

Netflix

The Netflix documentary "Schumacher" shows many touching and exciting insights into the life and career of Michael Schumacher (52, right).

TAG24 hopes you enjoy switching on!

