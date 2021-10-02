TV preview for Saturday: a must, insider tip and flop
By Guido Glaner
Dresden – October has started and on the first weekend of the autumn month there are plenty of good reasons to curl up under a warm blanket on the couch and turn on the TV! Here are my four TV tips for today’s Saturday, October 2nd.
Mandatory date
Not only did the BBC start a reinterpretation of “Sherlock Holmes” with the TV series about Benedict Cumberbatch, Guy Ritchie also delivered a new film for the cinema in the 2000s. Robert Downey Jr. plays the detective for Ritchie, Jude Law his adlatus Dr. Watson. This is set in the Victorian era. Great movie, I’ll be there!
10:20 p.m., SAT.1
Just not
Otto Waalkes is brilliant on stage, he should keep his hands off movies. Plate gags, held together by a makeshift act – that’s not enough. Tonight, his first film from 1985 – “Otto – The Film” – can be seen. Was stupid and remains stupid.
8.15 p.m., ZDFneo
Insider tip
“Chinatown”, Roman Polanski’s bow to the Black Series films, was made in 1974. Sensationally cast with Jack Nicholson as private investigator, Faye Dunaway and John Huston, the film tells an abysmal drama that also deals with abuse. A masterpiece.
11.30 p.m., RBB
Streaming
The documentary is simply called “Schumacher”. A common name, but everyone knows who is meant. The film by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Höcker and Michael Wech sheds light on the life and career of the Formula 1 superstar who had an accident so badly eight years ago. Many companions and also the family have their say. Sensitive and touching.
Netflix
TAG24 hopes you enjoy switching on!
Cover photo: ZDF and Tobis-Film / Warner Brothers