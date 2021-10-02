Top or flop? Katy Perry appears in a latex look at the gala

Has she stepped into the fashion faux pas here or is this look stylish after all? Katy Perry (36) is a welcome guest on the red carpets of the world. The singer surprises her fans again and again with cool, playful and always chic looks. But this time her sense of style was probably a bit off: Popped up at an event Katy in a skin-tight latex dress!

On Saturday evening, the 36-year-old and her fiancé Orlando Bloom (44) were guests at the opening ceremony of the Museum of Motion Pictures. The “Dark Horse” interpreter drew everyone’s attention in a very special look: Katy strolled across the red carpet in a black latex dress. She rounded off her outfit with a hairstyle à la Amy Winehouse (✝27). Orlando also appeared in black and rocked a classic suit with a bow tie.

For the mother of a daughter, such red carpet appearances are certainly no longer as important as they were before the birth of her child – because the singer no longer wants to miss everyday life with her girl. “[Daisy] is all I’ve ever needed “, she recently had the LVR Magazine told.









Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry in September 2021

Katy Perry at a gala in Italy in 2021

