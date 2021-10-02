Sunday, October 3, 2021
Timothée Chalamet in “Wonka”: These stars are also there

By Sonia Gupta
These celebrities will be in front of the camera with Timothée Chalamet. The actor will follow in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp (58) and slip into the role of Willy Wonka. In the film “Wonka”, a prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, the prehistory of the eccentric chocolate manufacturer is to be told – as a musical. Now it is clear: These stars will also be part of “Wonka”!

As the production studio Warner Bros. just announced, “Paddington“-Actress Sally Hawkins (45), “Mr. Bean” star Rowan Atkinson (66), The Crown actress Olivia Colman (47), “Little Britain” star Matt Lucas (47) and Downton Abbey cast members Jim Carter be seen in “Wonka”. It is not yet known which roles the film stars will take on.

Until the fans Timothée actually got to see Willy Wonka, but it will take a while. The film is not expected to be released until March 2023. Filming is said to have already started. Are you looking forward to the movie “Wonka”? Vote!

Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Sally Hawkins at the British Independent Film Awards, 2019
Rowan Atkinson, 2018
Olivia Colman at the 2021 Emmy Awards
Matt Lucas in December 2016
Actor Jim Carter


Sonia Gupta
