Til Schweiger filmed “The Café on the Edge of the World”

Berlin (dpa) – Til Schweiger (57) filmed the bestseller “The Café on the Edge of the World”. As the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg announced on Thursday, the production will be funded with 800,000 euros. In John Strelecky’s “Story about the Meaning of Life”, Schweiger will direct and stand in front of the camera alongside Tim Oliver Schultz, Paula Kalenberg and Timur Bartels.

Shooting will take place in Berlin, Munich and the Uckermark in Brandenburg. There could be the right environment for the café in nowhere, as Martin Richter, one of the producers, said. Schweiger will take on the role of the café owner Mike.









The Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg is funding a total of 26 projects with over 5.7 million euros. Director and screenwriter Simon Verhoeven receives 1.15 million euros for “Girl You Know It’s True”. Studio Babelsberg is shooting “John Wick 4” with Keanu Reeves (600,000 euros). There is also an untitled project by Wes Anderson (200,000 euros) on the list. The cast includes stars like Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Elisabeth Moss, Adrien Brody, Jeff Goldblum and Timothée Chalamet.

