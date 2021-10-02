This is what everyone has been waiting for: Now Britney Spears is speaking herself

The reveal of Britney Spears’ guardianship continues to cause a stir. More and more fans and celebrities believe that she is being robbed of her rights and assets. Now the singer speaks up for the first time, as does her ex-husband Kevin Federline …

After the big stir caused by the “New York Times” documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, the US singer Britney Spears is now speaking in person for the first time. “Everyone has their story and their perspective on other people’s stories. We all have so many different beautiful lives,” she wrote on Twitter. “Remember, whatever we think we know about someone’s life, it’s nothing compared to the person who really lives behind the camera,” she continued.

Meanwhile, the “New York Times” reports that the guardianship case should go back to court. “The legal battle over who should be in control of Britney Spears’ finances and personal life is set to return to the courtroom later this week,” the report said. Stars have announced their support for Spears in the last few days after “Framing Britney Spears” premiered on FX and Hulu on Friday. The hashtag “Free Britney” shows their solidarity with fans and celebrities who believe that Britney Spears is being deprived of her rights and assets.

Spears has been under court-ordered guardianship since her famous nervous breakdown in 2007 and thus has no more rights than a child. In addition to administrative and financial matters, the tasks of guardianship also include ensuring medical care. Her father, Jamie Spears, has access to all medical documents and is even allowed to communicate directly with the doctors.

Federline praises Jamie Spears as guardian

Guardianship also affects her private life. Spears is not allowed to marry, have children or visit her two sons, whom she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline, without consent. She is also not allowed to drive because her guardian can force her to take medication that restricts her ability to drive if necessary. When the singer got behind the wheel in 2019 and was photographed by paparazzi with her boyfriend in front of a fast food restaurant, her father had her temporarily admitted to a clinic. The singer has been taking legal action against her father’s guardianship since last autumn.









Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, does not want to interfere in the guardianship debate about his ex, as he announced on Tuesday through his lawyer. However, the dancer praised the work Jamie Spears did for his ex-wife. “Kevin has nothing to do with Britney and her lawyers who are trying to remove Jamie’s from being a conservator. He’s stayed out of guardianship problems.” Jodi Montgomery, who was temporarily under Spears’ tutelage from 2019, also “did an admirable job,” said attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan.

The guardianship also has no effect on their children, 15-year-old Sean and Jayden, who is one year younger, Kaplan said. “Both parties do a good job of sharing custody.” The boys live with their father most of the time. Grandfather Jamie Spears, on the other hand, has not been allowed to see his grandchildren since 2019. He is said to have been violent during an argument with the then 13-year-old Sean and broke in a door.

“Jamie’s an absolute asshole”

Sam Asghari gave free rein to his opinion in his Instagram story. (Photo: Instagram / Sam Asghari)

While Federline does not want to comment on the Britney Spears case, her current boyfriend, Sam Asghari, continues to oppose it. After telling People magazine yesterday that he wanted “only the best for my significant other” and that he would continue to support her in “following her dreams and creating the future that she wants and deserves”, he followed up again in an Instagram story. In the entry, he accused Jamie Spears of trying to control his relationship with the 39-year-old.

“It is important that people understand that I have zero respect for someone who tries to control our relationship and constantly throws obstacles in our path,” wrote the personal trainer on the social network. “I think Jamie Spears is an absolute asshole.” Out of respect, he does not want to reveal too many details, “but I did not come to this country in order not to make use of my right to free opinion and expression.”

In the investigative documentary, the “New York Times” gets to the bottom of the legal challenges that Spears has had to deal with for 13 years as a result of the guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears. The film takes up Spears’ personal problems as young adults in show business and calls for an end to guardianship. Spears’ longtime personal assistant and a lawyer who once worked on guardianship will have their say. The role of the media in Spears’ career and the Free Britney movement are also on the agenda.