This is what Evelyn looks like from “Pearl Harbor” today

Rafe loved her, Danny loved her and millions of viewers loved Evelyn too. The nurse was played by Kate Beckinsale at the time. So the actress has changed since “Pearl Harbor”.

It is one of the most expensive films in the world: “Pearl Harbor” had a budget of 140 million US dollars – and Ben Affleck’s fee was not even one of them. Because the Hollywood star worked for free at the time, he just wanted to be part of the profit.

In the war film, Ben Affleck played the believed dead pilot Rafe McCawley, who returned to the Pearl Harbor naval base in December 1941. Back home, he learns that his best friend Danny and his fiancée Evelyn are a couple. The roles were played by Josh Hartnett and Kate Beckinsale.

Ben Affleck and Kate Beckinsale: They starred in “Pearl Harbor”. (Source: imago images / Mary Evans)

For the latter, the film was the breakthrough in their career. Although the actress was in front of the camera for other films before “Pearl Harbor”, she only became famous around the world – beyond Great Britain – with the almost three-hour film.

“I was told I need to exercise”

When she took on the role of Evelyn, Kate Beckinsale was 28 years old. Two decades have now passed. However, she not only has fond memories of the film that helped her achieve worldwide success. Especially the statements of the director Michael Bay at the time annoy the actress even years later.

Because a few months before filming began, Kate Beckinsale became a mother for the first time. “I had just given birth to my daughter and lost weight, but I was told that if I got the role I would have to work out,” she told the Graham Norton Show in 2016. “I just didn’t understand why a nurse would do this in the 1940s.”









Kate Beckinsale plays the role of the nurse Evelyn in the film. (Source: imago images / Mary Evans)

The director did not behave properly on the promotional tour either. He always raved about Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett. “When asked about me, he said, ‘Kate wasn’t attractive enough to scare off female viewers,'” the star said. After “Pearl Harbor”, Kate Beckinsale stopped working with Michael Bay.

Kate Beckinsale: This is what the actress looks like today. (Source: imago images / D. Bedrosian)

Her career took off anyway. The actress was then seen in films such as “Underworld” with Bill Nighy or “Aviator” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett. She is currently in front of the camera for the family drama “Prisoner’s Daughter”. It is not yet known when the film will be released.

Kate Beckinsale has not yet won a Golden Globe or an Oscar. In 2009 she was named the “woman with the greatest sex appeal”. However, she found the title rather uncomfortable. “The risk of being the ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ is that you never want to have sex again. And you never want to wear a bikini again,” said the actress at the time.

Check out ours to see how Kate Beckinsale has changed over the years Photo show. And if you are now in the mood for “Pearl Harbor”, you should switch to Vox this evening. The war drama runs there at 8.15 p.m.