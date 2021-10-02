The TV tips for the TV program and the stream highlights on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021

SERIES October 02, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has the best TV tips and streaming highlights for tonight for you. Enjoy a relaxed Saturday evening with our TV recommendations.

“Who knows something like that XXL” – 8:15 pm in the first



The quiz show “Who knows sowas XXL” on ARD is coming back from the summer break today. You can expect an extra long quiz evening with prominent guests. Moderator Kai Pflaume invites, among others, actress Katharina Böhm, who competes against actor Sky du Mont in a duel. Also there tonight are singer Lena, who has to win against pop star Ben Zucker so that her supporters can take away the winnings from the audience.

“A strong team” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



A new episode of the crime series “A strong team” is running on ZDF today. The wealthy Bernhard Paulsen is murdered there. His will disappeared without a trace after his death. He had not discussed this with his family before, so it is now unclear who will inherit the property. Linett (Stefanie Stappenbeck), Sebastian (Matthi Faust) and Otto (Florian Martens) investigate within the family, because they are sure that the perpetrator did not agree with the contents of the will.

“Das Supertalent” – 8:15 pm on RTL



The 15th season of “Das Supertalent” starts today on RTL. A lot has changed in the casting show, because Dieter Bohlen is no longer a member of the jury. Instead, the talents are now assessed by Lukas Podolski, Chantal Janzen, Michael Michalsky and the Ehrlich Brothers. Many candidates convince with breathtaking show performances, others rather trigger foreign shame. The show will be moderated by Chris Tall and Lola Weippert.









“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



Sat.1 shows the fantasy film “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” tonight. This is about Tim (Justice Smith), the son of the believed dead detective Harry Goodman. Tim wants to find out what happened to this one. When he meets a little Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds), everything changes because the Pokémon claims that Harry is still alive. Together they go on an adventurous journey.

“Verblendung” – 8:15 pm at ProSieben



You can see the thriller “Verblendung” today on ProSieben. In the film, investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) is commissioned by entrepreneur Henrik Vanger (Christopher Plummer) to find his niece, Harriet, who has disappeared without a trace. The hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) helps him track down the woman. In doing so, they track down brutal criminals.

“Sherlock Holmes” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Best Of



The action film “Sherlock Holmes” is running tonight at Sky Cinema Best Of, in which the eccentric detective Sherlock (Robert Downey Jr.) and his right-hand man Watson (Jude Law) deal with a special case. Serial killer Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong) was hanged, but murders continued after his death that followed his pattern. When Blackwood’s grave is opened, the body is revealed to be someone else.

“The Guilty” on Netflix



Netflix launched the new thriller “The Guilty” yesterday. This shows the police officer Joe Bayler (Jake Gyllenhaal), who has been working in the emergency call center since an incident. There he takes unnecessary emergency calls every day and is not particularly enthusiastic about his work. When one day a woman calls who cannot speak freely, he realizes that he is dealing with a kidnapping. Joe is on the alert and doesn’t have much time to save the caller.

