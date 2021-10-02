The ego in the equation

Freelancer Giancarlo Schwendener looks back on Daniel Craig’s 007 era. What made his Bond in five films and what were the differences compared to his predecessors?

“James Bond – No Time to Die” © Universal Pictures International Switzerland

In October 2005, Daniel Craig went up the Thames in a wide boat and introduced himself to the press as the new actor in James Bond. Many wrinkled their noses. Some even thought he was a wimp for wearing a life jacket. A blonde Bond who looked grim and tense? Many people didn’t like that at all. A little later I saw Munich, the film by Steven Spielberg in the cinema. Daniel Craig played along and I had a hard time imagining this man as James Bond.

The rest is history. With Casino Royale the producers were able to film the last novel by Ian Fleming that was not yet adapted from the official Bond series. They had finally succeeded in securing the filming rights, which had a long odyssey behind them. In 1954 the material was an episode of the TV series Climax! published and then in 1967 as trashy parody with cult character. The starting position was grateful. The first case of James Bond and a new actor opened up new avenues for Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli to develop the character.

as Casino Royale When it came to cinemas at the end of 2006, the critical voices fell silent. The whole world was excited about the new James Bond. One of the show’s best scripts, the comeback of Michael Campbell (Goldeneye) on the director’s chair and Eva Green as Vesper Lynd are just a few of the pieces of the mosaic that made this sensational debut for Daniel Craig possible.

“James Bond – Casino Royale” © Sony Pictures Releasing GmbH

After 16 years and five films in Her Majesty’s service, Daniel Craig is retiring as an agent. What did he bring to James Bond? Showing the secret agent as a young professional opened up many new opportunities for him. As an irrepressible junior agent, Daniel Craig went in Casino Royale in the truest sense of the word with your head against the wall.

James Bond was in good company on his journey through time. Judi Dench continued to play 007’s supervisor as M after she had already played the role with Pierce Brosnan. She says in Casino Royale a sentence that is the leitmotif of all five Bond films with Daniel Craig: “I want you to remove your ego from the overall equation and dispassionately assess the situation.” This is precisely why Craig’s Bond fails not just once. A little later in the film, he arrives with Vesper Lynd at the Hotel Casino Royale in Montenegro. She gets angry and gets into the elevator alone: ​​“Take the next one. There is not enough space here for me and your ego. “

“James Bond – Casino Royale” © Sony Pictures Releasing GmbH

James Bond with an ego problem. That had never happened before. It hadn’t even been the case with George Lazenby, although the actor himself had some great airs. As James Bond he had the last scene from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service turn again because he had previously suppressed a tear.

Daniel Craig gave the role an emotional depth that explores a whole new side of James Bond. All five films with Daniel Craig are interrelated and coherent. Not everyone may like this, but the story works. The success proves Daniel Craig and the producers right. Why had 007 previously been the epitome of looseness, charm and serenity? The actors before Daniel Craig had all followed it, but in Ian Fleming’s novels, the character also struggled with self-doubt. But why not on the big screen?

During the casting for the role at the time, producer Harry Saltzman just liked the way Sean Connery moved. He had brought a self-image into the role. Where did that come from?

The American Film Institute recognized Sean Connery for Lifetime Achievement in 2006. In his acceptance speech he said: “My childhood was anything but promising. But when I was young we didn’t know we were missing something because we had nothing to compare it to. There is a freedom in that. ” From childhood he had internalized what really matters. That made him so calm.









“James Bond – No Time to Die” © Universal Pictures International Switzerland. All rights reserved.

Daniel Craig stays true to himself and, together with the director and producers, takes his interpretation of the role to extremes. In No Time To Die he continues the chosen path in search of himself. Already in Casino Royale James Bond quit the service, only to come back a little later. At the beginning of No Time To Die he would like to enjoy retirement with Madeleine Swann and leave his past behind. But it catches up with him again with great force and James Bond throws everything into the balance to deal with this tidal wave.

In Casino Royale he leaves MI6 with what little soul he has left. But he just doesn’t want to succeed. In Quantum of Solace he is motivated by his mission and not by his convictions. At the end of the film, he drops Vesper Lynd’s necklace in the snow and stomps off. He now also leaves them symbolically behind him.

“James Bond – Casino Royale” © Sony Pictures Releasing GmbH

As James Bond at the beginning of Skyfall if hit by a bullet disappears in the floods of a river, the MI6 considers him dead. From now on he could stay with his lover in his beach hut and play drinking games with scorpions every evening in the nearby bar. But on TV he sees that the MI6 headquarters has blown up. He had no reason to go back to London. M had dropped him with the order to fire. James Bond owes M nothing, but he’s going back anyway. He had found no redemption in the beach house on that distant sea.

“James Bond – Skyfall” © 2011 Sony Pictures Releasing GmbH

At the end of Specter he drives off again with Madeleine Swann to leave his job behind. At the beginning of No Time To Die James Bond is with her in Matera. There he says goodbye to Vesper Lynd at her grave for the last time in order to leave his past behind for good. After five years of retirement in Jamaica, Felix Leiter approaches him. He needs his help. Once again, James Bond has the option to keep his hands off it, but somehow he can’t help it. Where is this going? Not only once does he have the opportunity to run away.

Daniel Craig’s James Bond is driven. It is the James Bond who has tried the most and has moved most of the limit. But nothing was easy for him. He was always looking for himself.