Style News: Fortnite Characters in Balenciaga, Billie Eilish on Sustainability Mission

Four characters from “Fortnite” can now shop Balenciaga fashion, Billie Eilish is pushing two fashion houses to be more sustainable and less fur – and an old Milanese leather company is reviving. The novelties from the world of style.

Phygital fashion

Already showed for the presentation of its autumn collection 2021 Balenciaga his fashion on the avatars of the specially created video game “Afterworld”. Now four characters from the Epic Games Shooter “Fortnite” can be dressed with the label. The pieces can be bought in a virtual Balenciaga shop, and there will also be a physical collection available in Balenciaga stores. The white hoodie, seen on Shady Doggo, costs 725 US dollars in real life, but the prices for the digital products are much cheaper. Let’s see which is more popular. like

Eilish in transition

Billie Eilish Source: Getty Images

First, singer Billie Eilish forced the fashion house Oscar de la Renta to completely do without fur in the future. That was her requirement for her to wear their dress on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Now she is also educating the sports brand giant Nike to be more sustainable. The futuristic-looking pair of sneakers, which she designed in cooperation with the label, is completely vegan and made from 20 percent recycled materials, as the 19-year-old announced on Instagram. The “Air Jordan” models are available on their website and in the Nike app SNKRS. bron

Billie Eilish x Nike





Source: Nike

Gucci’s teacher

Franzi 1864 bags are available in several colors Source: Jacopo Pergameno and Marco Baroni

Since it was founded 150 years ago, Franzi has been the official supplier to four royal families, a figurehead for leather goods “Made in Italy” and a training center for none other than a certain Guccio Gucci. In the 1960s, the company worked with the automotive and design industries. Now the rebirth has just been celebrated at the Milan Fashion Week with the modified Margherita pocket model, named after Queen Margaret of Italy. like

May it be a little bit more?

Rainbow watches from Timex and Judith Leiber Source: Timex

A golden croissant wrapped in a napkin or an oversized kissable mouth set with pink diamonds by hand: the opulent clutch bags by the American-Hungarian designer Judith Leiber are legendary. Since her death in 2018, the company has continued as the Leiber Group, and now there is a new cooperation for the first time. The rainbow watches from the Timex brand are limited to 200 pieces and available from 850 euros. bron

Carpet garden

Collection by Nordic Knots and Campbell-Rey Source: Nordic Knots

Louis-seize meets garden architecture by Russell Page. This is the inspiration behind the collection of hand-knotted carpets by the London designer duo Campbell-Rey and the Swedish label Nordic Knots. The color palette ranges from deep amber to wisteria lilac or chartreuse to raspberry pink and a total of four shades of green. From 565 euros. like

Here you can listen to our WELT podcasts We use the player from the provider Podigee for our WELT podcasts. We need your consent so that you can see the podcast player and interact with or display content from Podigee and other social networks. Activate social networks

Our podcast THE REAL WORD is about the important big and small questions in life: What do breast selfies have to do with feminism? How does the long-term relationship stay happy? And what can you learn from the TV “Bachelorette”? Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes or Google Podcasts or subscribe to us directly via RSS feed.