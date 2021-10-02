Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeNewsStrong family ties with sister Billie Eilish
News

Strong family ties with sister Billie Eilish

By Arjun Sethi
0
160




Did you know already…

Haley Joel Osment: This is what became of the child star of “The Sixth Sense”

Finneas O’Connell talks about his special creative relationship with his sister Billie Eilish.
The singer-songwriter has made a significant contribution to the musical success of the ‘bad guy’ hitmaker. He wrote and produced her debut single ‘Ocean Eyes’, thanks to which she became famous. The successful duo also worked together on the Bond song ‘No Time to Die’, for which the two won a Grammy this year.

Although Finneas has worked with many well-known artists such as Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber over the course of his career, he believes there is nothing better than writing music with his sister. “I don’t think anything could become as strong as our creative bond,” he says in an interview with ‘NME’.

As the 24-year-old reveals, musical talent definitely runs in the family. “Our mom is a very talented songwriter, so she taught us the basics of songwriting. It was just that moment when the light dawned on me and I thought, ‘Oh man, I love doing that so much,’ ”Finneas remembers.

In his collaborations with other artists, the star does his best not to allow himself to be bent. “I’m passionate and stubborn, and I make sure they know what I’m thinking,” he explains. “That’s part of the reason I’m hired at the end of the day – hopefully people trust me.”

Photo: Bang Showbiz




You will also be interested in that

Ringo Starr: Tour situation for 2022 still unclear

Jodie Comer: Working with Ridley Scott was effortless

Chris Martin: He was a curmudgeon to his daughter



Previous articleThis is what Evelyn looks like from “Pearl Harbor” today
Next articleNotting Hill: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant & Co.
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv