Strong family ties with sister Billie Eilish

Did you know already… Haley Joel Osment: This is what became of the child star of “The Sixth Sense”

Finneas O’Connell talks about his special creative relationship with his sister Billie Eilish.

The singer-songwriter has made a significant contribution to the musical success of the ‘bad guy’ hitmaker. He wrote and produced her debut single ‘Ocean Eyes’, thanks to which she became famous. The successful duo also worked together on the Bond song ‘No Time to Die’, for which the two won a Grammy this year.

Although Finneas has worked with many well-known artists such as Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber over the course of his career, he believes there is nothing better than writing music with his sister. “I don’t think anything could become as strong as our creative bond,” he says in an interview with ‘NME’.

As the 24-year-old reveals, musical talent definitely runs in the family. “Our mom is a very talented songwriter, so she taught us the basics of songwriting. It was just that moment when the light dawned on me and I thought, ‘Oh man, I love doing that so much,’ ”Finneas remembers.

In his collaborations with other artists, the star does his best not to allow himself to be bent. “I’m passionate and stubborn, and I make sure they know what I’m thinking,” he explains. “That’s part of the reason I’m hired at the end of the day – hopefully people trust me.”

Photo: Bang Showbiz







