Sunday, October 3, 2021
News

Streaming premiere for Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella”

By Arjun Sethi
In the modern version of the fairy tale “Cinderella”, the singer Camila Cabello tries for the first time as an actress. Initially, however, the film musical does not make it to the cinema.

Los Angeles (AP) – Singer Camila Cabello (24, “Havana”) makes her acting debut in a modern version of the fairy tale “Cinderella”. But instead of the planned cinema premiere, the “Cinderella” project is only now to be available as a streaming offer.

The date for the publication on Amazon Prime Video is planned for this year, reported the industry journals “Variety” and “Deadline.com”. The Sony Pictures studio originally planned a theatrical release in July, but this was abandoned due to the corona pandemic.




In addition to Cabello, the film musical also features Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver. Directed by the American Kay Cannon, who wrote the scripts for the “Pitch Perfect” comedies. The British presenter and actor James Corden (“Carpool Karaoke”) is on board as a producer.

The Cuban musician Cabello was a member of the girl band Fifth Harmony and landed number one in many countries in 2017 with a song about her hometown.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
